We've all been there. You're mindlessly scrolling through Amazon and you're forced to do a double-take at a shockingly low price tag on a smartwatch. This is especially true during Black Friday when Amazon is constantly tempting you with all of those limited time deals that will be gone before you know it.

It's safe to say that everyone is a fan of a good deal, but it's important to remember that a good deal doesn't necessarily mean you're getting a good value. Confusing a low price with great value is one of the most common mistakes you can make when buying a fitness tracker or smartwatch on Black Friday.

While these copycats might resemble the likes of Fitbit and Apple, they're far from the real thing. If you're like most prospective smartwatch users, you want a wearable that will provide efficient performance and reliable accuracy. These are just a few of the key reasons why you should avoid those cheap Apple Watch and Fitbit knockoffs on Amazon.

Subpar performance

When you search "cheap smartwatches" on Amazon, it's almost alarming how many knockoffs you'll find. You'll see some genuine options sprinkled in but, for the most part, it's a whole lot of look-alikes. Not to mention that you'll even see nearly-identical photos used for products that are supposedly made by entirely different brands. Don't be fooled, it might look like an Apple Watch Series 6 or even the Fitbit Versa 2, but the performance certainly won't live up to your expectations.

When it comes to smartwatches, it's what beneath the surface that truly counts.

It's easy to clone a design, but when it comes to smartwatches, it's what beneath the surface that truly counts. Unfortunately, these cheap knockoffs cut corners when it comes to some of the most important aspects of a wearable. No matter how much money you save, it's not going to be any fun using a smartwatch with poor performance.

For example, don't expect to have a massive app ecosystem, a user-friendly operating system, or even decent haptics. More often than not, you're going to receive laggy performance, poor response time, and an underwhelming app selection. You get what you pay for, after all. Spending a bit more on a wearable will go a long way.

Lack of sensors