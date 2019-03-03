Stylish, durable, and colorful, the Fossil Sport is a great watch to buy, but of course once you decide you want one on your wrist, you still have a very important question before you: which color do you want on your wrist? There are six — that's right six — colors available for the 41mm Fossil Sport, and two colors available for the 43mm Fossil Sport, and the color goes beyond the strap color, as many of the models feature color-matched accenting on the watch itself.

I'm a small girl with a small wrist, so I'm happy to see so many color choices for the smaller 41mm version. I'm torn between the candy-apple Red and that bold metallic Light Blue, but you really can't go wrong with any of these color options. Among the 43mm models, I always bet against boring Black when I can, and that Smokey Blue is a very unique shade that will blend well with any wardrobe.