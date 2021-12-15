The Amazon Kindle and Fire Tablet are two great devices for reading on the go without lugging a heavy selection of physical books with you. Of course, the best Amazon Fire Tablets are also designed for more than just reading, with many featuring the ability to surf the internet, stream videos, send messages, and more. Some of the highest-rated Amazon Kindles also come with Wi-Fi, so you can connect to the internet wherever you go. While Amazon Kindle devices have long-lasting batteries, Amazon Fire Tablets are no slouch in this department. The truth of the matter is if you've ever experienced your tablet's battery in the red just as you're about to head out the door — fast charging is of the utmost importance. With that in mind, here are the Amazon Kindle and Fire Tablet devices you can rely on that come with USB-C charging.

What is USB-C charging?

USB-C is the latest iteration of the USB standard. Also known as Type-C, the most obvious difference between USB-C and traditional USB-A is the much smaller charging connector. One feature everyone loves about USB-C is that it can be inserted into a device to charge or power something up either way, so there's no more struggling to make sure you're pushing it in the right way.

But most importantly, USB-C charging, which is poised to replace USB-A eventually, offers marked performance improvements. Most notably, it can transfer data at up to 10Gbps, which means you can effectively transfer an entire movie in half a minute. Compared to USB 2.0, that's 20 times as fast! You'll also get up to 100 watts or 3 amps of power, which means USB-C is powerful enough to fuel everything from smartphones to laptops.

Best of all, it's universal, so one standard USB-C cable can be used to power a multitude of devices. And as more and more devices and manufacturers join the USB-C party, USB-C will become the dominant standard. So, it's no surprise that Amazon has shifted to USB-C for its latest and greatest Kindles and Fire Tablets.

Which Amazon Kindles use USB-C charging?

If you're looking for an Amazon Kindle that specifically uses USB-C charging, so far, that only includes the newest models, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite in Standard, Signature, and Kids editions.