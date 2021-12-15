The Amazon Kindle and Fire Tablet are two great devices for reading on the go without lugging a heavy selection of physical books with you. Of course, the best Amazon Fire Tablets are also designed for more than just reading, with many featuring the ability to surf the internet, stream videos, send messages, and more. Some of the highest-rated Amazon Kindles also come with Wi-Fi, so you can connect to the internet wherever you go. While Amazon Kindle devices have long-lasting batteries, Amazon Fire Tablets are no slouch in this department. The truth of the matter is if you've ever experienced your tablet's battery in the red just as you're about to head out the door — fast charging is of the utmost importance. With that in mind, here are the Amazon Kindle and Fire Tablet devices you can rely on that come with USB-C charging.
What is USB-C charging?
USB-C is the latest iteration of the USB standard. Also known as Type-C, the most obvious difference between USB-C and traditional USB-A is the much smaller charging connector. One feature everyone loves about USB-C is that it can be inserted into a device to charge or power something up either way, so there's no more struggling to make sure you're pushing it in the right way.
But most importantly, USB-C charging, which is poised to replace USB-A eventually, offers marked performance improvements. Most notably, it can transfer data at up to 10Gbps, which means you can effectively transfer an entire movie in half a minute. Compared to USB 2.0, that's 20 times as fast! You'll also get up to 100 watts or 3 amps of power, which means USB-C is powerful enough to fuel everything from smartphones to laptops.
Best of all, it's universal, so one standard USB-C cable can be used to power a multitude of devices. And as more and more devices and manufacturers join the USB-C party, USB-C will become the dominant standard. So, it's no surprise that Amazon has shifted to USB-C for its latest and greatest Kindles and Fire Tablets.
Which Amazon Kindles use USB-C charging?
If you're looking for an Amazon Kindle that specifically uses USB-C charging, so far, that only includes the newest models, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite in Standard, Signature, and Kids editions.
Thousands of books in your pocket
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
Fast and wireless charging
Not only does this Kindle boast fast charging via USB-C, but it also supports wireless charging via Qi. Plus, the battery lasts for up to 10 weeks, allowing you to read to your heart's desire on the 300 PPI glare-free display with adjustable warm light and auto-adjusting front light.
Which Amazon Fire Tablets use USB-C charging?
When it comes to the Amazon Fire Tablet, many more models use USB-C charging. That's because Amazon started switching over to the standard back with its 2019 edition of the Amazon Fire HD 10. Here's a list of the ones that use USB-C so far:
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021)
Premium tablet experience
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Powerful connectivity on the go
Whether at home or on the go, you can recharge this powerful tablet, which runs for 12 hours per charge, quickly thanks to the inclusion of USB-C. With a sizable 10.1-inch 1,080p full HD screen, 32GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), 3GB RAM, and an octa-core processor, it's perfect for streaming videos, surfing the web, and more.
Going forward
Bottom line: There might only be a handful of Amazon Kindles and Amazon Fire Tablets that use USB-C charging right now. But the chances are, all models introduced from now moving forward will employ USB-C charging. In addition, many may also include wireless Qi charging, which isn't as fast, but perfect for convenient charging on a nightstand or work desk when you have time to spare.
