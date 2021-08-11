Finding worthwhile deals on any of the best Android smartwatches can be tough but you don't actually need to wait for Black Friday or the holiday season to score a significant discount. With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic now available for purchase, there are a handful of excellent offers to consider if you're looking to get one of the latest models on your wrist for less.

Completely redesigned and featuring Samsung's most intuitive user interface yet, the new Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches offer enhanced hardware performance thanks to Wear OS 3 which is built joinly with Google. They're equipped with Samsung's new BioActive Sensor so the Galaxy Watch 4 is able to monitor blood pressure monitor, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure your blood oxygen level, and even calculate your body composition. That's just the beginning of many health and wellness features packed into the latest models.

Those who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Samsung will score a $50 Samsung Credit to use towards select items like Samsung TVs, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, another Galaxy Watch 4, accessories, and more. You can even trade-in an eligible watch, phone, or tablet to save up to $185 instantly. However, you'll want to shop soon as this deal comes to an end on August 26.

With Samsung's new One UI Watch, along with Wear OS 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 offers a seamless experience with Galaxy phones. Downloading a new app? It'll appear on your Watch automatically while important settings like Do Not Disturb hours are synced instantly as well. Plus, they're available in a range of colorways, multiple sizes, and come with Bluetooth or LTE connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $249.99 while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is priced starting at $349.99, though with the right deal, you could save quite a bit of cash on one or even get one for free. Take a look at the offers below for the latest ways to save on the purchase of one of these new models and be sure to check back soon for more discounts if you don't see the right deal for your budget just yet.

Best Cheap Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, though the colorways you can select does differ depending on the size you choose; at launch, 40mm Watch 4 models are available in Black, Silver and Pink Gold while 44mm Watch 4 models are available in Black, Silver, and Green. You'll also have the option of choosing a Bluetooth model or upgrading to a version with LTE connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with $50 Samsung Credit | from $64.99 with trade-in at Samsung Those who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Samsung will score a $50 Samsung Credit with the purchase to use towards select items like Samsung TVs, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, another Galaxy Watch 4, accessories and more, though you'll want to shop soon as this deal comes to an end on August 26. Plus, when you trade-in an eligible device, Samsung offers up to $185 off the total cost instantly. from $64.99 at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with free wireless charger | from $249.99 at Amazon Looking for a quick way to get your hands on the Galaxy Watch 4 without worrying about carriers or trade-ins? Amazon has a range of models now available for pre-order starting at $249.99, and you'll even score a free Samsung Fast Charge Pad Duo wireless charger with the purchase. from $249.99 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with $50 Best Buy gift card | from $249.99 at Best Buy Pre-order any model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Best Buy before its official release on August 27 and you'll also receive a $50 Best Buy gift card with the purchase! This deal includes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as well. from $249.99 at Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | Up to $150 off at Verizon Verizon is offering the Galaxy Watch 4 for as low as $12.49 per month right now, though you can save $150 on the purchase and pay as little as $100 when you purchase one alongside a new Android smartphone. Alternatively, you can trade-in an eligible device to save up to $100. from $12.49/month at Verizon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | Free at T-Mobile T-Mobile is offering its customers the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for free through 24 monthly bill credits when you add a new DIGITS line on a qualifying plan. A similar offer is available on the 44mm version which drops its price to $99. See at T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | Buy one, get one free at AT&T Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at AT&T and you can score a second for free when you choose a qualifying installment plan with wireless service. AT&T is also offering 50% off any Samsung accessory when you purchase a Samsung connected device. See at AT&T

Best Cheap Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Deals

Starting at $349.99, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is designed for those looking for a more premium design and comes in two sizes: 42mm and 46mm. At launch, buyers will have the choice between Black and Silver colorways with a special rhodium-plated Thom Browne limited edition model set to debut on store shelves in late September 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with $50 Samsung Credit | from $164.99 at Samsung Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic today at Samsung and you'll score a $50 Samsung Credit with the purchase. The credit can be used towards select products including Samsung TVs, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, another Galaxy Watch 4, accessories, and more. Be sure to shop soon as this deal comes to an end on August 26. You can also trade-in an eligible watch, phone, or tablet to save up to $185 instantly on the total cost. from $164.99 at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with free wireless charger | from $349.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now available for pre-order at Amazon and you can even bundle the Samsung Fast Charge Pad Duo wireless charger with it at no additional cost! This offer is available on all Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models sold at Amazon while supplies last. from $349.99 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with $50 gift card | from $349.99 at Best Buy You can pre-order any model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Best Buy before its official release on August 27 and receive a $50 Best Buy gift card with the purchase! This deal includes the standard Galaxy Watch 4 as well. from $349.99 at Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | Up to $150 off at Verizon You can pick up the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Verizon for just $16.66 per month at Verizon or save up to $150 off its full price when you purchase it alongside a new smartphone. Alternatively, you can trade-in an eligible device to save up to $100. from $16.66/month at Verizon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | Buy one, get one free at T-Mobile T-Mobile customers can score the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for free through 24 monthly bill payments when you purchase another Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at regular price and add a new DIGITS line on a qualifying plan. See at T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | Buy one, get one free at AT&T Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic or the Galaxy Watch 4 at AT&T and you can score a second for free when you choose a qualifying installment plan with wireless service. AT&T is also offering 50% off any Samsung accessory when you purchase a Samsung connected device. See at AT&T