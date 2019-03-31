Best answer: If you need to get replacement tips and rings for the Galaxy Buds, you will need to reach out to Samsung's support. The company currently does not offer replacements for purchase on its storefront or Amazon.

Customer Service, here we come

The Samsung Galaxy Buds have been out for a few weeks at this point, and these are some of the most impressive truly-wireless earbuds on the market. Not only do you get a great fit with the earbuds and wing tips, but Samsung also introduced PowerShare to use your smartphone to charge the Galaxy Buds.

Speaking of those earbuds and wing tips, this is a rather interesting design in order to keep the Buds actually in your ears, regardless of what you are doing. However, there is a slight issue if you ever need to replace the ear, or wing, tips. Unlike the Samsung Gear Icon X (2018), you cannot purchase replacement tips for the Galaxy Buds through Samsung's online storefront.

Instead, you will need to reach out to Samsung Support, in order to order a new set of replacement tips for your Galaxy Buds. This is rather frustrating, but as is the case with new products, this could change in the future. One big proponent of supporting different headphone tips is Comply Foam, but this company does not yet have an option for the new Galaxy Buds.