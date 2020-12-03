Best answer: Unfortunately, because these buds are still relatively new, you won't be able to find replacement ear tips for the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds at this time.
- Silence the outside: Jabra Elite 85t ($230 at Amazon)
Can you buy replacement Jabra Elite 85t ear tips?
Jabra has been making some fantastic earbuds for a while now with the Elite 65t and Elite 75t, but with the newest Elite 85t option, we see a pretty substantial jump in quality. They offer great sound, substantial active noise cancelation, and a very comfortable fit thanks in part to the swappable gel ear tip. However, like any ear tips, these little pieces can inevitably get lost, and when it does, you'll want to get some new ones.
Unfortunately, that won't be an option — at least as of the time of this writing. If you go on a search for replacement tips for the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, you'll come up dry. I made a call to Jabra to see what the deal was and was told that currently, they don't have tips available for the 85t buds, but they were on the way.
With other earbuds, you can buy third-party ear tips, but because the Elite 85ts' shape is a little different than previous versions, for the time being, you just need to be careful with your ear tips and don't lose them.
While it is a bummer that there aren't replacement tips for the Elite 85t earbuds at the moment, it's good to know that there will be options at some point in the future. While it's not going to help you with a lost or ruined gel tip, there is at least a method to help recover a lost earbud. Thanks to the Find My Jabra feature in the Jabra Sound+ app, you can attempt to track down a misplaced earbud.
Simply fanastic
Jabra Elite 85t
Wireless ANC for the win
It's uncommon to find a pair of truly wireless earbuds that offer excellent sound and active noise canceling in a single package — the Jabra Elite 85t accomplish this wonderfully.
