If you absolutely don't care for a PS4 and are solely looking to pick up Sony's latest machine, you'll want to keep checking for PS5 restocks . Retailers get more availability occasionally, and although they sell out within minutes, you could get lucky.

While the PS5 came out a few months ago, Sony's PS4 is still going strong. The juggernaut has sold well over 100 million units since it was released in 2013, and the pandemic has given more people the time to stay at home and play video games. Because of this, however, it can be difficult finding a PS4 in stock, and when you do, you may see consoles priced way too high. We've compiled a list of every major retailer selling the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim across the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom so that you can hopefully grab one for yourself.

PS4 stock: Availability and prices

Much like the PS5, it's hard to come by a PS4 or PS4 Pro right now. Everyone has been buying them up, so you'll find that many retailers are out of stock, selling used products, or have them priced ridiculously high. If it's out of stock, some places like Walmart allow you to set up stock alerts to notify when more become available. Others like Amazon sell from third-party sellers, and you'll need to carefully check their reviews to make sure they're legitimate. Another option is buying a used or refurbished PS4 Pro from stores like GameStop. As always, be careful when you're purchasing used products and read up on a retailer's return policies along with any warranties you receive.

We wouldn't recommend paying more than $400 or $450 for a PS4 Pro at the moment, and you should only spend around $300 for a regular PS4 if you find one. They simply aren't worth the increased prices from people trying to capitalize on the market.

No matter your region, the PS4 Pro will feature a 1TB hard drive, while the PS4 Slim sports either 500GB or 1TB.

Where to buy a PS4 Pro in the US

A PS4 Pro usually retails at $400. Because it's so popular of late and hard to get a hold of, you'll find plenty of stores selling it above MSRP. Your best bet will either be signing up for stock alerts or settling for a used product.

PS4 Pro - Amazon Amazon has several listings that range from the $300s to well over $800 for a PS4 Pro. You should not buy the latter under any circumstance, and you'll likely be looking at a used one if you want it cheaper than $400. From $378 at Amazon PS4 Pro - Best Buy Best Buy currently lists the PS4 Pro as no longer being available in new condition, but if you check back often enough, you may be able to find it in stock for a short period of time. $400 at Best Buy PS4 Pro - Walmart Walmart also sells frequently from third-parties, and its official PS4 Pro listing appears out of stock a lot. You'll want to check back and set up notifications for when the retailer gets more stock. $399 at Walmart PS4 Pro - Target Target's PS4 Pro availability is also scarce and sold out most of the time. However, if you keep checking back, you may get lucky and find yourself able to grab one. $400 at Target PS4 Pro - GameStop GameStop doesn't have many new PS4 Pros, but it does have used and refurbished consoles on hand. Stop by your local store to ask about any stock or purchase one online. $400 at GameStop

Where to buy a PS4 Slim in the US

The PS4 Slim costs $300 MSRP, though, like the PS4 Pro, places are selling it for much higher because of demand. It's not as powerful as the PS4 Pro — and certainly not as much as the PS5 — but it can still run all of your PS4 games. Thankfully, it's easier to find in-stock than the PS4 Pro.

Where to buy a PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim in Canada

The PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim are normally priced at around $450 CAD / $380 CAD after price drops over the years. Again, it'll be easier to find the PS4 Slim over the PS4 Pro in Canada, and when you do, it will be much cheaper.

Where to buy a PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim in the UK

The PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim retail for £349 and £259 in the UK, respectively. It appears that you'll have an easier time finding these consoles in-stock for reasonable prices in the UK than some other regions, though retailers other than Amazon UK are no longer carrying the PS4 Pro.

PS4 Pro and PS4 - Amazon UK Both the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim are available at Amazon UK for their normal suggested retail price. While you may have issues shipping it anywhere outside of the region, those in the UK can grab one now. £480 at Amazon UK

£200 at Amazon UK

Currys PC World: NA | £259

NA | £259 GAME: NA | £259

NA | £259 Smyths Toys: NA | £259

NA | £259 Argos: NA | £259

Where to buy PS4 accessories

The PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim didn't launch with a line of official accessories as the PS5 did. However, Sony does still offer a few first-party accessories, and it has partnered with other companies to produce officially-licensed third-party ones as well.

PS4 vs. PS4 Pro: Which should you buy?

It's an easy answer when you pit up the PS4 Slim vs. PS4 Pro: the latter is undoubtedly the better console. It supports 4K HDR gaming, PSVR plays better on it, and it's just a more powerful machine in general. Most people will find this is the console they want, but that doesn't make the PS4 Slim bad by any means.

The PS4 Slim is still capable of playing every PS4 game ever made, even though performance and resolution can be inferior to the PS4 Pro version of a game. Because it's generally easier to find a PS4 Slim at a lower cost at that, this may be your best choice right now.

Best PS4 games: The top PlayStation 4 games ranked