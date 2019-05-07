Best answer: If you're in the U.S. and want to buy the Pixel 3a or 3a XL, you can purchase it right now either unlocked from the Google Store or through a carrier like Google Fi, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.
- Compact choice: Google Pixel 3a ($400)
- Large and lovely: Google Pixel 3a XL ($480)
The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are available for purchase right now
Google announced the Pixel 3a series on May 7 during its annual Google I/O developer conference, and on that same day, made both phones available for purchase.
The regular Pixel 3a costs $400, and if you want to upgrade to the larger 3a XL, it'll set you back $480.
They aren't exclusive to Verizon in the U.S.
All the way back to the first Pixel phones in 2016, Verizon's been the exclusive carrier partner of choice in the United States (sans Google Fi). That ends with the Pixel 3a.
If you want to get the Pixel 3a on a carrier, you have your choice of:
- AT&T
- Google Fi
- Sprint
- T-Mobile
- U.S. Cellular
- Verizon
You'll get three months of YouTube Music for free
To help sweeten the pot, Google's offering three free months of YouTube Music Premium if you buy the Pixel 3a or 3a XL and activate it by September 30.
You can't be a current subscriber to YouTube Music or YouTube Premium in order to be eligible for the deal, but it's a nice little offer nonetheless.
Amazing value
Google Pixel 3a
The new mid-range phone to get.
If you have $400 to spend and need a new phone, stop what you're doing and get the Pixel 3a. It has the same amazing camera of the $800 Pixel 3, a fast and clean software package, guaranteed updates for three years, and a headphone jack.