If you're in the U.S. and want to buy the Pixel 3a or 3a XL, you can purchase it right now either unlocked from the Google Store or through a carrier like Google Fi, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are available for purchase right now

Google announced the Pixel 3a series on May 7 during its annual Google I/O developer conference, and on that same day, made both phones available for purchase.

The regular Pixel 3a costs $400, and if you want to upgrade to the larger 3a XL, it'll set you back $480.

They aren't exclusive to Verizon in the U.S.

All the way back to the first Pixel phones in 2016, Verizon's been the exclusive carrier partner of choice in the United States (sans Google Fi). That ends with the Pixel 3a.

If you want to get the Pixel 3a on a carrier, you have your choice of: