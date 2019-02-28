Best answer: The Nokia 9 goes on sale on March 3 for a special promotional price of $600 at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H. From March 11 and onwards, it'll cost you $700.
The Nokia 9 is being sold at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H
In the United States, the Nokia 9 will be sold online at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H. If you want to check out the phone for yourself in person before throwing down your hard-earned cash, Nokia says Best Buy will also be selling it in-store.
That's a pretty decent list of retailers, but it also means the only way to get the Nokia 9 is by buying it unlocked. In other words, you can't buy it through your carrier on an installment plan. That may be a bummer to some people, but considering the Nokia 9 is a fair amount less than competing flagships, it shouldn't be too much of an issue.
Early adopters can get it for just $600 starting March 3
If you're interested in buying the Nokia 9, sales officially begin on Sunday, March 3.
From March 3 until the following Sunday, March 10, you can buy the phone for just $600 — $100 off its MSRP.
On March 11, it'll go up to its regular price of $700
Once March 11 rolls around, the Nokia 9 goes back up to its normal $700 price. That's still not bad considering everything the phone brings to the table, but if you already know you want this to be your next daily-driver, it's worth buying early so that you can keep an extra $100 in your wallet.
