I think it's safe to say that we're currently living in uncertain times. People are working from home, kids are out of school, and there's a nationwide push for everyone to stay home and not go outside unless they absolutely have to.
Staying healthy and safe while in the comfort of your own home is pretty easy, but what are you supposed to do for those times when you absolutely have to leave to buy groceries, pick up dinner, or get your prescription? Staying at least six-feet from other people and being mindful not to touch your face is likely enough for most people, but if you have a weaker immune system or another underlying health condition that makes you more vulnerable to viruses, it's not a bad idea to wear a face mask when going out in public.
A face mask isn't a 100% guarantee that you won't pick up germs while wearing one, but it can act as an extra layer of protection for those that need it the most.
If you'd like to get a face mask for yourself but aren't sure where to buy one, here's a list of a few retailers we recommend checking out.
Amazon is the way to go
Right now, Amazon is looking like the best place to buy face masks. Inventory is changing all the time, but at the time of publication, the online retail giant has a few different options available. Shipping is currently delayed until late-April at the earliest, but it's always possible you could get it sooner than what's advertised right now.
You can buy a 30-count or 50-count for just a few dollars, and while these aren't the more advanced N95 masks, they do put an extra barrier between you and the outside world.
We'd advise buying sooner rather than later from Amazon if you're interested, especially as all of the other options will likely require you to venture out to your local store to make a purchase. If being able to order something from the comfort of your own home is important, Amazon is our top recommendation.
Amazon
Things are constantly changing with medical inventory, but as of right now, Amazon has a few different face masks in stock at very reasonable prices.
Lowe's has a few options to choose from
You may not typically shop at hardware stores, but when it comes to face masks, they're well worth visiting. Lowe's has a wide selection of face masks that it sells, but at least right now, none of them are available online.
If you live near one of the 2000+ Lowe's stores scattered throughout the world, we'd recommend making a trip there and seeing what local availability is like. Especially if you're after the N95 masks that also act as a respirator, Lowe's is well worth a look.
Lowe's
Online inventory may be a no-go, but if you live near a Lowe's, your local store might have some N95 masks still available for purchase.
Check Ace Hardware for N95 masks
Similarly, Ace Hardware finds itself in an identical position. Online sales are nonexistent right now for face masks, but with the inventory situation changing all the time, it's worth keeping a close eye on the website to see if/when things change.
Should you happen to live near an Ace Hardware store, it's definitely worth going there to check on the local stock that's available. Ace also focuses on N95 masks, making it a great choice if you're in need of that added protection.
Ace Hardware
Live near an Ace Hardware? It's worth going to your local store and seeing if it has any N95 masks in stock.
You might have some luck with CVS
Moving away from hardware stores and now looking at pharmacies, CVS is a fantastic resource when it comes to health/wellness products like face masks. The nationwide pharmacy doesn't currently have anything in stock for its online storefront, but once again, you'll probably have better luck by visiting the nearest CVS in-person.
CVS has a couple of different styles to choose from, including the soft procedural style and the cone-shaped one. Both serve the same general purpose, but if your CVS has each one available, you can choose whichever you think will be the most comfortable.
CVS
If there's a CVS near you, go there and see what the store's inventory is like. Otherwise, keep an eye on online inventory to (hopefully) be replenished soon!
It's also worth checking out Walgreens
Another pharmacy to keep on your radar is Walgreens. It's the same deal here, with Walgreens' online shopping for face masks not being a viable option. However, if you live close to a Walgreens (which you most likely do), make a quick trip there and you'll likely have much better luck.
Walgreens also sells both types of face masks, and if you don't find any available on your first trip, maybe give it a couple of days and then try visiting again.
Walgreens
Walgreens doesn't have any face masks for purchase online, but it's well worth making a trip to the one nearest to you to see what its inventory is like.
Don't forget about Dollar General
Last but certainly not least, let's not forget about Dollar General. Dollar General sells everything from LEGO sets to Cheerios, and somewhere in between that also includes face masks. Specifically, Dollar General sells a 10-count of single-use face masks for just over a dollar. In other words, you can buy a couple of these and have plenty to go around while spending hardly any money.
You cannot buy these face masks online, but as we've said a few times now, it's a good idea to visit your local Dollar General.
Dollar General
Dollar General has some of the most affordable face masks around, assuming you live near one of the company's stores and they have some available still.
Inventory for face masks is changing all the time, so be sure to check back with your favorite stores often to see what's going on. Stay home when you can and be safe, friends!
