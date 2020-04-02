I think it's safe to say that we're currently living in uncertain times. People are working from home, kids are out of school, and there's a nationwide push for everyone to stay home and not go outside unless they absolutely have to.

Staying healthy and safe while in the comfort of your own home is pretty easy, but what are you supposed to do for those times when you absolutely have to leave to buy groceries, pick up dinner, or get your prescription? Staying at least six-feet from other people and being mindful not to touch your face is likely enough for most people, but if you have a weaker immune system or another underlying health condition that makes you more vulnerable to viruses, it's not a bad idea to wear a face mask when going out in public.

A face mask isn't a 100% guarantee that you won't pick up germs while wearing one, but it can act as an extra layer of protection for those that need it the most.

If you'd like to get a face mask for yourself but aren't sure where to buy one, here's a list of a few retailers we recommend checking out.

Amazon is the way to go

Right now, Amazon is looking like the best place to buy face masks. Inventory is changing all the time, but at the time of publication, the online retail giant has a few different options available. Shipping is currently delayed until late-April at the earliest, but it's always possible you could get it sooner than what's advertised right now.

You can buy a 30-count or 50-count for just a few dollars, and while these aren't the more advanced N95 masks, they do put an extra barrier between you and the outside world.

We'd advise buying sooner rather than later from Amazon if you're interested, especially as all of the other options will likely require you to venture out to your local store to make a purchase. If being able to order something from the comfort of your own home is important, Amazon is our top recommendation.