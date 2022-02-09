On Wednesday, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S8 series, introducing its largest and most advanced Android tablets to date. The Galaxy Tab S8 series features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processor, enhanced connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E support, an improved S Pen, and much more, easily making these the best Android tablets on the market. The series takes after the new Galaxy S22 smartphone series, launching in three different models; the Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra.

For anyone interested in purchasing any of the new tablets, Samsung has already opened preorders on its website, meaning you can secure your unit now.

The new tablets range in size depending on the model, but their memory and storage configurations are roughly the same across the lineup. Pricing for each configuration of Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S8 series is as follows:

Galaxy Tab S8: Starting at $700 (8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB)

Galaxy Tab S8+: Starting at $900 (8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB)

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Starting at $1100 (8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 represents one of the most advanced Android tablets on the market, thanks to the ultra-fast 4nm processor, ultra-portable 11-inch 120Hz display, and impressive Armor Aluminum build quality. And if you already own a Galaxy smartphone, the possibilities with this combination are endless. Preorder at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ takes things up a notch (without adding a notch) thanks to a larger 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with an embedded fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a larger 10,090mAh battery for longer browsing. Preorder at Samsung

Preorder at Verizon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an absolute beast with a large 14.6-inch display that rivals many laptop displays with its narrow bezels. It's equipped with an advanced dual selfie camera setup for crystal clear video calls and can be configured with up to 16GGB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Preorder at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S8 preorder deals

These tablets aren't cheap, which is no surprise considering all that's packed into them. However, Samsung has several deals already in play for anyone interested in preordering one, which can get you a discount on any of the models and can score you a free keyboard attachment, but you have to purchase one before preorders end.

Anyone who preorders any Galaxy S22 smartphone on Samsung's site will receive up to 25% off any Galaxy Tab S8 model.



Preorder the Galaxy Tab S8+ from Verizon and get $100 off with any Unlimited plan. Or purchase a Galaxy S22 series smartphone and save up to $310 on the Tab S8+.



Additionally, if you preorder the Galaxy Tab S8 or Tab S8+ from Samsung, you will receive a free Slim Book Cover Keyboard.



Lastly, if you preorder the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from Samsung, you'll receive a free Backlit Book Cover Keyboard.