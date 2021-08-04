WhatsApp introduced a new feature called "View Once" for beta users in June this year. The feature has now started rolling out for everyone on Android, iOS, KaiOS, Web and Desktop.

As you may have already figured, the View Once feature enables you to share photos and videos that disappear after they are opened. What's more, any photo or video that you send using View Once will not be saved in the recipient's camera roll.

Like other personal messages on WhatsApp, View Once media is protected using end-to-end encryption. They are marked with a "one-time" icon and will appear as "opened" as soon as the message is viewed. In case the recipient doesn't open the photo or video within 14 days of it being sent, the media will disappear from the chat. It is important to note, however, that the feature cannot prevent recipients from taking a screenshot or screen recording. When backing up WhatsApp messages, View Once media will be included and can be restored only if it is unopened at the time of backup.