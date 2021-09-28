What you need to know
- WhatsApp is working on further improving its multi-device feature.
- WhatsApp's multi-device 2.0 update could finally allow users to use the same account on a second phone.
- The feature currently lets users connect to one phone and four other devices.
Back in July, WhatsApp finally kicked off its multi-device beta, allowing beta testers to log in to four devices at once. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned messaging is now working on making the feature even more useful by getting rid of a major limitation.
As can be seen in the screenshot above, WhatsApp is working on adding the ability to use an account on a second smartphone. Currently, multi-device only lets you stay connected on one phone and up to four other devices.
Once the functionality is enabled and you log in to your WhatsApp account on a second phone, the app will download all your recent messages. Once that's done, you will be able to chat with contacts even when your primary phone isn't connected to the internet.
WhatsApp's "multi-device 2.0 update" is also expected to allow users to log in to WhatsApp on iPads and the best Android tablets.
Since the functionality is currently under development, it isn't clear if it will be available to users when WhatsApp finally rolls out multi-device support to everyone. WhatsApp's multi-device is currently in beta and is expected to hit the stable channel sometime before the end of the year.
As revealed last week, WhatsApp is also working on making its message reporting feature more private by giving users the ability to report specific messages within individual and group chats. The feature is already live in the latest beta version of the app and will likely make its way to the stable channel within the next few weeks.
WhatsApp is also piloting a local business directory within the app, aimed at helping its users to easily contact local businesses. The pilot is limited to São Paulo, Brazil right now.
