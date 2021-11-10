What you need to know
- WhatsApp beta has been updated with several new features.
- More users are receiving an updated Contacts UI as well as new options for disappearing messages.
- The update also removes the notification about security code changes.
WhatsApp beta is receiving a new update that brings a few new features and changes to more users.
As spotted by WABetaInfo, among the changes is a new UI for the contact page. It looks more akin to the contacts page that you would find from Google or Samsung on their respective apps, with a photo above and contact methods directly below it, followed by media and links.
This differs from the current layout, which places media and links under the photo and contact methods towards the bottom, making these options more readily accessible.
Additionally, WhatsApp is adding new timer options for disappearing messages. Now users can select 24 hours or 90 days, in addition to the 7-day timer, giving users more control over their conversations.
With the release of multi-device support, users may have seen an increase in notifications warning them that the security code has changed for contacts that were making use of the feature. This should no longer be the case with the new beta update, so your messages will no longer be bombarded with notifications whenever the linked device list is updated.
Some of these features have been available for some beta users, but the latest update enables them more widely.
Notably, some features that have been spotted recently don't seem to be part of this update, such as extended time for deleting messages in chats or Novi support that could potentially bring WhatsApp payments to more regions besides India and Brazil.
It's not clear when these features will roll out to the stable version of the app on the best Android phones, but if you want to give them a try, you can sign up for the beta on Google Play.
These are the best games available on the Oculus Quest 2
Oculus Quest 2 games are enhanced with the latest graphics and let you enjoy VR experiences untethered. But Oculus Store games can get expensive, so you don't want to waste your money. Here are the best games available in your favorite genres.
Fairphone 4 review: Sustainable, repairable, and ethical
The Fairphone 4 doesn't boast the best specs or a unique design. But it does offer a few meaningful things you just can't get from any other phone maker.
Poll: Did you cancel your Pixel 6 order?
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are great phones, but they're not perfect. With some of the bugs plaguing the devices, we want to know if our readers got cold feet and canceled their orders.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.