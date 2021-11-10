WhatsApp beta is receiving a new update that brings a few new features and changes to more users.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, among the changes is a new UI for the contact page. It looks more akin to the contacts page that you would find from Google or Samsung on their respective apps, with a photo above and contact methods directly below it, followed by media and links.

This differs from the current layout, which places media and links under the photo and contact methods towards the bottom, making these options more readily accessible.

Additionally, WhatsApp is adding new timer options for disappearing messages. Now users can select 24 hours or 90 days, in addition to the 7-day timer, giving users more control over their conversations.