Best answer: The ASUS store. The ASUS ZenFone 8 is only sold directly by ASUS's online store. You can order the phone with either 128GB of storage for $599 or 256GB for $699, and ASUS will provide free FedEx Ground shipping to the 48 contiguous states.

Your only option, really

For now, the only place you can buy the ASUS ZenFone 8 for retail is ASUS's own online store. ASUS doesn't have a huge presence in the US smartphone market. So, it's no surprise that the new ZenFone 8 doesn't have as prominent of placement in major retailers or mobile carrier stores as the latest iPhones or Android phones.

That said, it may just be a matter of time before some more options begin to open up. The previous ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro (global edition) made its way to Amazon, so the ASUS ZenFone 8 may just need a little more time to reach additional retailers. Until then, the ASUS store remains the default option. So, if you want the ZenFone 8 now, you should go to the ASUS store.

Re-sellers

If you don't want to go through the ASUS store for some reason, you can always go through eBay. While we haven't seen major retailers offering the ZenFone 8 through eBay, several sellers still list the phone through this online marketplace. That said, we haven't seen the ZenFone 8 listed on eBay at reasonable prices. Most listings have had the phone marked up $100 over retail price.

Also, when it comes to buying on eBay, there's a certain amount of risk involved. With marked-up pricing and uncertain sellers, you may be best buying it directly. If you do make the jump to eBay, be sure to do your homework on the seller.