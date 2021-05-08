Google, Samsung, and Amazon all have AI assistants available on the best Android phones. Each of them have their pros and cons, but they all exist for one purpose; to make our lives just a little bit easier. Several other AI assistants are out there, like Microsoft's Cortana, but none of them have quite the reach that these do. With that in mind, we would like to know which AI assistant you prefer to use? Let us know in the comments why you chose one over the others. Which AI assistant do you prefer? Google Assistant and Alexa

If you own a Samsung device, you'll have access to another assistant in the form of Bixby. With it, you can control devices connected to Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, and thanks to Samsung and Google's newly rejuvenated partnership, that functionality extends to Google Nest products as well. Bixby is accessed through the power button on newer Samsung phones, although there are ways to completely disable Bixby if you so choose. Of course, if you're ingrained in Apple's ecosystem, there's a good chance you mainly use Siri. Apple doesn't have a family of smart speakers outside the HomePod and HomePod Mini. It does, however, make some of the best streaming devices like the Apple TV 4K, which usually come with a remote that has one-touch access to Siri, making it easy to search for your favorite shows and movies.