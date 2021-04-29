Do routers need extra software?

Quite a few routers come with advanced software offering more security features than a router would typically have. This includes most of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers from Asus, Eero, TP-Link, and Netgear. Eero, for example, offers its Eero Secure and Eero Secure+ subscriptions to all of its customers through the Eero app. If you found that you you need a mesh system, this included software could be a major factor in picking the right brand.

Several of TP-Link's routers and mesh systems also ship with this software, and unlike some others, it's free. At least HomeCare is. HomeCare comes with a handful of Deco systems and Archer routers and brings with it added security, in-depth parental controls, and quality of service (QoS). At the low cost of free for the product's lifetime, there's little reason not to use HomeCare.

HomeCare is available on the following devices:

Deco Deco M5 V2 Deco M9 Plus V1 Deco X20 V1 Deco X60 V1

Archer Archer C2300 V1 Archer C4000 V3 Archer C5400X V1 Archer AX50 V1 Archer AX6000 V1 Archer AX11000 V1



HomeCare's antivirus protection starts with blocking malicious URLs. According to TP-Link, once a bad URL is discovered, your system will be updated to block your devices from accessing it within 15 minutes. This all happens automatically behind the scenes, and if you have safe browsing habits, you likely won't even notice it. HomeCare also keeps track of threats and blocks intrusion attempts on your network. Furthermore, if an infected device is detected on your network, it will be quarantined.

HomeCare also comes with QoS or quality of service. This lets you set preferred content to keep things running properly even when your internet connection is being pushed to the limits. You can set priorities for gaming, streaming, surfing, chatting, and downloading. You can also set high-priority devices to make sure your work computer or gaming console always gets the speed it needs.