There are a lot of reasons to get the Note 10+ over the Note 10 this year. The Note 10+ has a larger and sharper display, bigger battery, and is the only one of the two phones that comes with more than one storage configuration.

While the regular Note 10 limits you to just 256GB of storage, the Note 10+ allows you to choose between 256GB and 512GB. Even better, it comes with expandable storage (here are a few of our favorite microSD cards for it, by the way), so you can add even more space if you find yourself needing it.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about which storage variant they ended up getting, and this is what they had to say.

msm0511

256 for me. I have the 256 XS Max, and even with over 80 gigs in music I've only used 122gb.

eyedoc2020

256 for me. I will never use that much storage... and if I do I will use the micro SD card.

j_hansen

512gb because that's what I have on my Note 9

ladiinay

256. Because the Aura Blue was not available in 512 GB for one thing. I have a 512GB NOTE 9 and have barely used 70GB of it. I have a 512GB micro sd card so I should be fine.

Now, we want to hear from you. What storage size did you get for the Note 10+?

