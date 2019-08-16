There are a lot of reasons to get the Note 10+ over the Note 10 this year. The Note 10+ has a larger and sharper display, bigger battery, and is the only one of the two phones that comes with more than one storage configuration.

While the regular Note 10 limits you to just 256GB of storage, the Note 10+ allows you to choose between 256GB and 512GB. Even better, it comes with expandable storage (here are a few of our favorite microSD cards for it, by the way), so you can add even more space if you find yourself needing it.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about which storage variant they ended up getting, and this is what they had to say.