The holidays are officially upon us, and if you're someone who likes video games, you may find yourself on the receiving end of a ton of gift cards this time of year. Whether you're on a PS4 or managed to luck out and find a PS5, those PSN gift cards can be used for a variety of things, including games, movies, DLC, or something else entirely. If you're looking for what what can you buy with PSN cards, look no further.
Here's a look at some of the best ways you can spend that PSN Gift Card as of right now.
How do I redeem my PSN Gift Card?
The first thing you might want to do after receiving a PSN gift card is redeeming it, this way all of your funds are in one place and ready to go. Thankfully, redeeming a gift card is super easy, whether you're on a computer, PS4, or PS5.
By far the easiest way to redeem your gift card is by heading over to Sony's website. From there, click your avatar in the top right or sign in, and then select Redeem Code. After that, just enter your code in the box and redeem it to have your credits applied instantly to your account.
If you'd rather redeem your code on a console, then doing so is also just as easy. Whether you're on a PS4 or PS5, navigate your way to the PlayStation Store app on your console, and navigate to the sidebar on the left side of the app. Scroll all the way down to the bottom and select Redeem Code, then enter your code and redeem it right there.
Once you have entered your gift card code, the credit will be added to your account. You can then use it as a payment option when buying things from the PlayStation Store.
Buy some PS4, PS5 games!
The best way to spend that PSN Gift Card is by picking up some PlayStation games. Whether you'll be celebrating the holidays on a brand new PS5 or playing on a PS4, there's an incredibly deep selection to choose from, no matter what types of games you usually like playing.
Whether it be something like Spider-Man: Miles Morales or the latest AAA titles to help ring in the next-generation with, you'll be able to find something for everyone. Of course, if you're looking for games to play with the family, or perhaps looking for the latest multiplayer game, there's always something on the PlayStation Store for you.
If you're new to the world of PlayStation, one of the things you probably should look into grabbing is PlayStation Plus. Signing up for PlayStation Plus comes with tons of perks, including free games available to you every month, as well as discounts on various games and downloadable content as well.
Check out the latest on TV & Video
If you're already set on games and are looking for other ways to spend your PSN gift card, then head on over to the TV & Video section of your PS4 or PS5. There, you'll find tons of movies, TV shows, and other programs to pick up for your viewing pleasure.
Thanks to how Sony organizes its content, you won't have too much trouble finding exactly what you want to watch, either. It's important to note, though, that certain apps like Netflix or Spotify require some form of card on file, so while you can make purchases through your PlayStation wallet, you'll still need a subscription to some services to watch stuff.
What will you be picking up?
How have you spent your holiday gift cards this Christmas? Have you purchased any new PlayStation games, or are you saving up for the future? Let us know your suggestions in the comments!
