Need help redeeming codes on PS5? Look no further. As we move into an increasingly digital age, giving gift cards and digital games is becoming more common. This is especially true with the PS5 Digital Edition, which can't play physical media at all. So if you're wondering where to redeem those 12-digit codes, you'll just need to visit the PlayStation Store online. It's a simple process once you know what to do.

Before you begin, make sure your PS5 is connected to the internet. If not, you won't be able to redeem any codes or download anything.