Much like a lock screen PIN code, a SIM PIN code is a way to make sure nobody can use your SIM card without knowing the correct code. Whenever a SIM card with a PIN set is first placed in a phone, you'll need to know the PIN to unlock it for use. It's easy to set a SIM card PIN, but you do need to make sure you're prepared ahead of time.

What is a SIM PIN?

Very simply, a SIM PIN is a code, usually between four and six digits, that prevents a SIM card from being used if placed in a new phone, or even after rebooting a phone it's currently inserted into. This is meant to ensure that a stolen phone cannot be used to make phone calls, or to prevent unauthorized access to a protected or secure phone number.

SIM PIN codes are not that common anymore, but they're often implemented in prepaid SIM cards that you purchase from a store or MVNO.

Getting ready

If you are setting a SIM card PIN code for the very first time you'll need to be able to talk to the carrier who issued the SIM card. You'll need to get what's called a PUK code which the carrier provides as well as instructions about entering it; some carriers have you enter a PUK code through the phone dialer and some have you enter it during the SIM card PIN code setup. It's best to have access to another working phone in case you're locked out and need to talk with the carrier that issued your SIM card.

Use your phone's settings