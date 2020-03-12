The debate of glass vs. plastic smartphones is one that we've had a lot over the years. Plastic isn't as premium but is cheaper and more durable, whereas glass has a more luxury feel but is prone to easily breaking.

It's a debate that'll likely continue for the foreseeable future, and every now and then, it becomes a more heated topic.

Recently, someone in our AC forums shared a picture of their Note 10 with a shattered back and brought up the point of glass being too fragile. As you might expect, that resulted in a lot of opinions from other forum members.

Rather than asking you for the 100th time if you like glass phones or not, we want to know — What material do you wish smartphones were made out of?

