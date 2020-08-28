Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra screenSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

There's a lot you can do with the Galaxy Note 20, especially thanks to the One UI 2.5 software that's available on the phone. One UI 2.5 looks and feels a lot like past iterations of the software, with one of the biggest differences being that you can now use gesture navigation with third-party launchers.

That's kind of a big deal, as third-party launchers often offer more features and settings to play around with compared to the stock one that Samsung uses for One UI. Looking through the AC forums, a lot of our members have already jumped aboard the third-party bandwagon.

sweetypie31

Nova. I tried to use One UI, but that lasted about 2.5 seconds before I went back to Nova. No matter how much better One UI is than TouchWiz, it's the little things that drive me back to Nova. Lol

Reply
mustang7757

Nova only other launcher i use besides stock

Reply
bhatech

Nova, Microsoft launcher and One UI launcher. Try to switch between all three often just for change.

Reply
LuckiestLiz

Nova Prime, I quickly remembered how many features aren't available on OneUI and just couldn't do it.

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — What launcher are you using on your Galaxy Note 20?

Join the conversation in the forums!