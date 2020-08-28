There's a lot you can do with the Galaxy Note 20, especially thanks to the One UI 2.5 software that's available on the phone. One UI 2.5 looks and feels a lot like past iterations of the software, with one of the biggest differences being that you can now use gesture navigation with third-party launchers.
That's kind of a big deal, as third-party launchers often offer more features and settings to play around with compared to the stock one that Samsung uses for One UI. Looking through the AC forums, a lot of our members have already jumped aboard the third-party bandwagon.
Now, we want to hear from you — What launcher are you using on your Galaxy Note 20?
Join the conversation in the forums!
