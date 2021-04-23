What you need to know
- PS4 and PS5 players get first dibs on the demo, which is only available for an 8-hour window starting on April 24.
- This weekend's demo is a 30-minute romp through the castle.
- Additional platforms will gain access to the combined Village and Castle demo next weekend, May 1, including PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox, and PC.
A few days ago, PS4 and PS5 players got their hands on the Resident Evil Village demo that took place in the village portion of the world. This weekend, beginning on Saturday, April 24, players will get a chance to download a second Resident Evil Village demo, this time taking place in the castle. This demo is only available on PS4 and PS5 this weekend, so PlayStation players need to be sure to sit ready with controllers in hand during this short 8-hour window:
- North America 8pm EST/5PM PST on April 24 until 4am EST/1am PST on April 25
- Europe 6pm BST/7pm CEST on April 25 until 2am BST/3am CEST on April 26
During this 8-hour window, you'll be able to download the castle portion of the Resident Evil Village demo, which lasts 30-minutes from the time you begin. Make sure you've snacked up and taken a quick bathroom break beforehand, though, as you'll only get a single 30-minute playthrough. After the timeframe above in your respective timezone, these demos will disappear from the store.
See the link below for a quick way to get it downloaded during the above timeslots, or just check the PlayStation Store on your PS4 or PS5 during those time windows. It's undoubtedly going to be one of the best PS5 games when it lands on May 7.
Next weekend, beginning May 1, players on all platforms will get a chance to try the Resident Evil Village demo, as well. That includes PS4 and PS5 players, as well as Stadia, Xbox, and PC platforms. This second demo is a combined version of the PlayStation-exclusive demos and will give players one full hour to play it, breaking the action up between village and castle segments. Unlike the oddly-timed PlayStation demos, the May 1 demo will be available for a full 24 hours. Here's when you can expect those:
- North America 8pm EST/5pm PST on May 1 until 8pm EST/5pm PST on May 2
- Europe 1am BST/2am CEST on May 2 until 1am BST/2am CEST on May 3
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
ASUS ZenFone 8 teased with 'compact' size and mid-May launch
ASUS will allegedly launch a trio of smartphones next month, including the rumored ZenFone 8 Mini. The company has become teasing the devices with a countdown to the launch date.
Android 12 Developer Preview 3 hands-on: Verified links to the rescue
Earlier this week, Google dropped the third and final Developer Preview build for Android 12, signaling the beginning of a more stable beta program to come next month. This build brings a number of under-the-hood improvements, but it also introduces new visual enhancements, as well as improvements to accessibility mode and default link behaviors.
Disgaea bursts onto the mobile stage with gacha mechanics and an attitude!
The long-running tactical RPG series makes its debut on mobile with a bang! Beloved characters return, new friends join in, and the Netherworld is yours for the taking...IF you can manage to train the perfect Overlord.
Finally store your PS5 games with these external drives & SSDs
Looking to free up some storage on your PS5? You can now offload games to an external drive, and we've rounded up the best external hard drives and external SSDs for your PS5.