A few days ago, PS4 and PS5 players got their hands on the Resident Evil Village demo that took place in the village portion of the world. This weekend, beginning on Saturday, April 24, players will get a chance to download a second Resident Evil Village demo, this time taking place in the castle. This demo is only available on PS4 and PS5 this weekend, so PlayStation players need to be sure to sit ready with controllers in hand during this short 8-hour window:

North America 8pm EST/5PM PST on April 24 until 4am EST/1am PST on April 25

8pm EST/5PM PST on April 24 until 4am EST/1am PST on April 25 Europe 6pm BST/7pm CEST on April 25 until 2am BST/3am CEST on April 26

During this 8-hour window, you'll be able to download the castle portion of the Resident Evil Village demo, which lasts 30-minutes from the time you begin. Make sure you've snacked up and taken a quick bathroom break beforehand, though, as you'll only get a single 30-minute playthrough. After the timeframe above in your respective timezone, these demos will disappear from the store.

See the link below for a quick way to get it downloaded during the above timeslots, or just check the PlayStation Store on your PS4 or PS5 during those time windows. It's undoubtedly going to be one of the best PS5 games when it lands on May 7.