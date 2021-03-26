Best answer : The Disney+ Premier Access feature allows subscribers to pay an extra one-time fee in order to access new movies before they're released to all Disney+ members. The cost per movie is roughly $30, depending on which market you're in.

Disney launched the Disney+ Premier Access feature in September 2020, along with the live-action release of Mulan.

Premier Access allows current Disney+ subscribers to pay a one-time, $30 fee to watch a newly-released film three months ahead of other subscribers. Once you've purchased Premier Access, you can continue to stream or download the film for as long as you remain a Disney+ subscriber.

In order to buy a Premier Access movie on Disney+, you also need to have a Disney+ subscription, which costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year in the United States. It should be noted that the extra fee only provides early access to the movie, meaning each movie released under the Premier Access banner will become available to all subscribers — at no extra cost — three months later.

It's also worth pointing out that the Premier Access option is specific to each release, meaning you will have to pay the additional $30 for each new film you want to watch via Premier Access. While that may sound steep, its pretty comparable to buying theater tickets for your entire family. You can also save money by getting DIsney+ for free through Verizon Wireless.

How much does Premier Access cost in different markets?

According to Disney, Premier Access is accessible in all markets where the streaming platform is available, and where the film is being released digitally. While the fee for Disney+ Premier Access is $29.99 in the United States, the price varies a bit across markets. Full details about the exact fee for Disney+ Premier Access in every country isn't readily available, but here's a breakdown of how much it costs in the major markets.