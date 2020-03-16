Best answer: An eero Secure+ subscription comes with a secure VPN, a password manager, Malwarebytes, and all of the benefits of eero Secure. Forget about ads and keep track of your network traffic through the eero app.

Staying safe online

When the internet was young, your biggest risk online was a computer virus. Nowadays it's a lot more complex; we have come to rely on online services for everything from banking to sharing personal documents. Eero Secure+ helps keep those activities safer with the ability to encrypt your connection with a VPN, a password manager to keep your accounts safe, anti-malware software, and easy monitoring to see who and what has been accessing your network.

The VPN from Encrypt.me can add an extra layer of security between your local connection and the internet at large. It does so by routing your connection through a virtual network before connecting to the rest of the internet.

A password manager keeps you safe by protecting your passwords behind a mast key. This allows you to create unique and complex passwords for your different online accounts. This is important because if one password is compromised, you can easily change it and none of your other accounts are affected. You get 1Password through eero Secure+, which can also securely store bank account numbers and drivers licenses.

Malwarebytes is an anti-malware software package that is designed to scan your system for any software that could be stealing information or negatively impacting the performance of your system. Ransomware can be particularly devastating for someone that isn't too tech-savvy since it can trick them into giving up personal information as part of a scam. Knowing that you, as well as the other less tech-savvy users on your network, are protected is a great relief.