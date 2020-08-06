The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, for different wrist widths and preferences. The watches are also available in two material finishes, stainless steel at both sizes, and titanium for the 45mm variant. Between the various sizes and finishes, this stylish watch comes in three gorgeous colors. We'll break down which colors are available for which finishes so that you can choose the best look for your wrist.
The "it" color: Mystic Bronze - Stainless SteelStaff Pick
This Mystic Bronze variant is the hot new color of the season. Samsung released this gorgeous color alongside the new Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and Z Fold 2, as well as the Galaxy Buds Live. Whether you want to complete your Samsung look or you just want a gorgeous smartwatch, this coppery tone is our top pick.
Can't miss: Mystic Black - Stainless Steel or Titanium
If Mystic Bronze is too flashy for you, then you're sure to love the Mystic Black. In stainless steel, it looks incredible, but if you opt for the titanium version, the matte finish looks simply stunning.
Timeless style: Mystic Silver - Stainless Steel
Most watches have always offered a silver variant, and the Galaxy Watch 3 no different. The brushed aluminum finish to the Mystic Steel color conveys a timeless look that should appeal to just about everyone.
Drop-dead diva
Ever since the renders began leaking for this latest batch of Samsung goodies, people in the tech press have been absolutely drooling at the copper-color options on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Watch 3.
Depending on what the lighting situation is and which bands you pair with it, this watch color can look pinker like rose gold, or more of a traditional bronze or golden hue. It is only available in the smaller 41mm size, though 41mm is still a decent size for a watch in case your'e worried that it is too petite.
Mystic Bronze
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
If you want the color darling of the year, this is the smartwatch to pick. Just note that it is only available in the smaller 41mm case size.
Matte black everything
Tech YouTube sensation Marques Brownlee famously declared that tech companies should "matte black everything" they design, and we couldn't agree more. It appears that Samsung took this advice and ran with it, offering a version of his matte black, or Mystic Black, in both stainless steel and a titanium finish.
It's important to note the Mystic Black variant is only available in the larger 45mm size. The dark color perfectly complements the tens of thousands of unique watch faces available in the Galaxy store, as well as any custom varieties that you may design for yourself. It's also sure to look great with leather, silicone, or metallic watch bands.
Mystic Black
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)
Mystic Black is a bold, clean look that is meant for today's tech enthusiast. If you have smaller wrists, be forewarned that this version is only available in the larger 45mm case size.
Timeless timepiece
Watches have traditionally come in two color palettes, either something in the gold family or something with a more silver tone. Samsung addressed the gold gawkers with its Mystic Bronze variant this year, and thankfully it has something for those with a more traditional taste in the Mystic Silver colorway.
Unlike the two color variants above, the Mystic Silver version is available for both case sizes, 41mm and 45mm. The subtle, brushed aluminum look is stately without standing out, and looks great with both light and dark color bands. I like the look of this watch with a light blue or brown band, but I could easily see it paired with something brighter and bolder. The beauty of it is that you can dress it up or down as you wish to suit your style!
Mystic Silver
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm and 45mm)
Mystic Silver is Samsung's version of a next-generation smartwatch in a tried-and-true colorway. Best of all, it is available in both sizes!
