Ever since the renders began leaking for this latest batch of Samsung goodies, people in the tech press have been absolutely drooling at the copper-color options on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Watch 3. Depending on what the lighting situation is and which bands you pair with it, this watch color can look pinker like rose gold, or more of a traditional bronze or golden hue. It is only available in the smaller 41mm size, though 41mm is still a decent size for a watch in case your'e worried that it is too petite.

Matte black everything

Tech YouTube sensation Marques Brownlee famously declared that tech companies should "matte black everything" they design, and we couldn't agree more. It appears that Samsung took this advice and ran with it, offering a version of his matte black, or Mystic Black, in both stainless steel and a titanium finish. It's important to note the Mystic Black variant is only available in the larger 45mm size. The dark color perfectly complements the tens of thousands of unique watch faces available in the Galaxy store, as well as any custom varieties that you may design for yourself. It's also sure to look great with leather, silicone, or metallic watch bands.

Timeless timepiece