Without a doubt, the OnePlus 7 Pro has one of the most impressive designs of any OnePlus phone to-date. The pop-up front camera, sleek glass back, and nearly bezel-less display all come together to create something special. On top of that, the three available colors do even more to help the phone stand out. Here's a closer look at all of the colors for the OnePlus 7 Pro! Truly stunning : Nebula Blue Staff pick Hands down, this is our favorite color for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Nebula Blue is striking from every angle you look at it, and depending on how the light hits it, the colors shift and change to create for some truly stunning sights. Even better is the fact that this is a base color for the OnePlus 7 Pro and not a limited edition one. From $699 at OnePlus The simple choice : Mirror Gray If you prefer something not so flashy, you'll want to get the OnePlus 7 Pro in Mirror Gray. While not nearly as eye-catching as Nebula Blue or Almond, Mirror Gray is a good, basic color that gets the job done. It doesn't look bad — it just doesn't do anything to be particularly noteworthy. From $669 at OnePlus AKA gold : Almond Last but not least, we have Almond. While any other company would probably just call this gold, we do like how different Almond looks from Nebula Blue and Mirror Gray. If you want to get this color for yourself, keep in mind that it's only available in the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. From $699 at OnePlus Nebula Blue is our color of choice

