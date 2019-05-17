Best answer: Smart outdoor lights are designed to offer all the functionality of your standard motion-detecting floodlights with the added benefit of being connected to your smartphone for alert notifications or remote control. Depending on the system you go with, you can control things from your phone or with your voice using Alexa or Google Assistant.

Do you have security concerns on your property?

Motion-detecting floodlights are a safe way to keep your home well lit at night but only when the sensor detects a person or animal, and you don't need an expensive Wi-Fi-connected system for that purpose. Deciding whether or not to upgrade your outdoor lighting system to something a bit more high tech is going to depend on a couple of key aspects of your home, including the reputation of the area and how many dark corners or areas of entry there are around your property.

If your house is accessible through a back alley or is in a part of town that sees high foot traffic, some well-placed motion-triggered lights can be a great deterrent to keep away unwanted visitors. Motion-detection floodlights are nothing new, but smart lights that are connected to your phone can be scheduled to turn on or off, notify you any time unusual motion is detected, and can be linked to a security camera to capture any would-be thieves in the act.

We recommend going with a starter kit from a reputable brand that's also known for video surveillance, and your two best choices are Ring and Arlo which each offer unique features and advantages.

If you're tech-savvy and interested in home security you may already own a Ring Doorbell Cam, so you're one step ahead of the game and might as well stick with Ring for its all-in-one motion detecting flood lights with built-in cameras. Meanwhile, Arlo offers a more modular system that runs on batteries meaning you don't need to worry about running wires along the side of your home or garage.