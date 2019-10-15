Best answer: For silencing alarms and dismissing calls, Motion Sense works with the default Clock and Phone apps from Google. If you want to use Motion Sense for controlling media playback, Google says that this gesture works for "most music apps."

There are a lot of reasons to buy the Pixel 4, but one feature that helps it stand out from every other phone on the market is Motion Sense. Powered by Google's bleeding-edge Soli radar system , Motion Sense allows you to control various aspects of the Pixel 4 without touching the screen at all.

Instead, just wave your hand over the front of the Pixel 4, and you can perform a handful of functions that should help you in a pinch when your hands are dirty or preoccupied with something else.

There are three core functions of Motion Sense:

Silencing alarms

Dismissing phone calls

Controlling media playback

The way these all work is simple. Have an alarm that you want to silence? Wave your hand from left-to-right over the screen. Need to dismiss a call? Wave your hand from right-to-left.

For media playback controls, you move your hand in either direction depending on if you want to go back to the previous song or skip ahead to the next one.

Motion Sense works with most music apps

For silencing alarms and dismissing phone calls, the implementation is pretty straightforward. So long as you're using the default Clock and Phone apps that come pre-installed on the Pixel 4, the Motion Sense gestures will work just fine.

As for media controls, Google says that "this gesture works with most music apps, and still works if the app isn't open or your screen is off."

There was some talk leading up to the Pixel 4's announcement that this gesture would be limited to a handful of apps, so it's nice to see that it's more widely adopted than we were initially expecting.