The Amazon Echo could be considered the best smart speakers on the market. The Echo functions as a smart home assistant, Bluetooth speaker, trivia machine, intercom system and many more, and it all begins with that iconic light ring. But it would be remiss if it wasn't said that not everyone is familiar with the different colors that appear on the light ring from time to time. That said, here is a quick and easy guide to what each of the colors and patterns that appear on the Amazon Echo mean.

Note: These notifications are universal to all Echo speaker devices, regardless of generation. They do not apply to the Echo Show or Echo Spot, where the notifications pop up on screen.

Solid blue with spinning cyan lights

This light appears when you first supply power to the device. It indicates that the device is performing its initial setup, or that the device is powering back on after power is restored. The more cyan that appears while spinning, the closer the device's setup is to finishing.

Solid blue with cyan pointing in the direction that a person is speaking

This light pattern shows up after you utilize the wake word for your Alexa device to issue a request. If you're getting frustrated with seeing this light on every single Echo in your home when you try to talk to a specific speaker next to you, consider changing the wake word for each individual Echo device in your house.

Alternating solid blue and cyan

The device is responding to your request. Depending on the request, it may pulsate alternating blue and cyan for longer periods of time, but no longer than 3 seconds, depending on your wi-fi connection and what the request is.

Spinning (clockwise) orange light

This light pattern is typically seen in setup mode. This light shows up when the Echo device is connecting to the Wi-Fi network that you specified in the Alexa application.

Solid red light

This shows that your Echo device's microphone has been turned off. Press the Microphone button to turn the microphone back on.

Pulsing yellow light

Expecting an Amazon order delivery? Someone left a message for you? The pulsing yellow light indicates that there is a message or a notification waiting for you. When this light appears, simply say Play my messages, or What are my notifications?

Pulsing green light

This is related to the Skype, Alexa Communication, and Drop In features. When this green light pulses, it means that you are either receiving a call or that someone is Dropping In on your device.

Green light spinning (clockwise)

This light pattern only shows when you're on an active call or a Drop In is active on your device.

White light

This light shows up while you are adjusting the volume level on your Echo device. A full white light is max volume (level 10,) while no visible white light means the volume is at its minimum level (level 0/muted.)

Continuous pulsing violet light

This light shows up if there is an issue with your Wi-Fi connection or setup. To repair this, you should either restart your Echo device by removing it from power for three seconds and plugging it back in, or restarting your network hardware. Amazon has more on fixes for this in the Echo Device Help section of its website.

Single flash of purple light (after an interaction with Alexa)

This means you have enabled Do Not Disturb on your Echo device manually, or have set up a Do Not Disturb schedule in the Alexa application.

Now you know

Now you know what each light means when it pops up on your Echo device. No more frustratingly scouring Google for you Echo users, just the satisfaction of being able to understand what each of the colors in this Echo rainbow of notification lights means to you.

