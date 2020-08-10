The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are official. Both phones are now up for pre-order, they officially go on sale later this month, and we cannot wait for fans to start using the phones for themselves.

As great as the devices are on their own, they're made better with the right accessories. This is true of any phone that launches, with the Note 20 series being no exception.

Some of our AC forum members recently shared which accessories they've purchased for their Note 20, with some of their picks including the following:

What about you? What accessories did you buy for your Galaxy Note 20?

Join the conversation in the forums!