Amazon has added another new Alexa-enabled smart device to the Echo family, the Echo Flex. The Echo Flex is a simple and small smart plug-shaped device that allows you to bring Alexa and Echo to places where you may not have been able to put a larger smart speaker.

The speaker and microphone on the Echo Flex are small and optimized only for Alexa voice responses, not music. It comes with a USB port to charge your phone or other small device without using an extra outlet, and it you can plug in an additional motion sensor or smart night light accessories to the bottom of the device.

The Echo Flex is available today for $25 and the attachable smart night light and motion sensor accessories are $14 each.