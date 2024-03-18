You can get the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $99 with this Walmart deal — but don't wait

If you're in the market for a cheap wearable, we just uncovered a truly unmissable Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal over at Walmart. As part of the retailer's daily "Rollback" offerings, Walmart has dropped the price of the 2022 watch down to just shy of 100 bucks, no strings attached. Seeing how the Galaxy watch originally retailed for $349.99, this is a major, major discount. The only catch is that it could disappear at any time, and knowing Walmart, this will likely happen sooner rather than later.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm: $349.99 $99.99 at Walmart For a limited time, Walmart is selling the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm version) for a wee $99 on its website. Despite its age, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic holds up as a great device for most folks, with a real rotating bezel, solid Wear OS performance, and a suite of intelligent health and fitness tracking features. And again, it's $99. Price comparison: Amazon - $153

✅Recommended if: you own a Samsung phone; you don't mind using one of the best Android watches from 2022; you have a smaller wrist (this deal is for the 42mm watch).

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford a newer Samsung smartwatch.

To put it simply: if you don't want to spend much more than $100 on a new smartwatch, this is without a doubt the best deal on the web today. Sure, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a bit old at this point, but it still holds its own against a lot of the best Samsung watches on the market. You still get the physical rotating bezel with a stainless steel casing (similar to the construction of newer Classic models), plus up to 40 hours of battery life, Wear OS, and a comprehensive suite of health tracking features straight out of the box.

This Walmart deal comes just a few days before Amazon's Big Spring Sale, a major shopping event that's sure to rival Prime Day and Black Friday when it comes to great tech deals. That Amazon sale event runs from March 20th through the 25th, but if you don't want to wait to pick up your new watch, this rollback offer is for you.