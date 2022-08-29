What color Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are highly customizable thanks to Samsung's Bespoke Studio. You can choose the color of the case, the size of the display, and the design of the band too. With seemingly endless combinations available, it can be pretty time consuming and overwhelming to settle on a single colorway. Lucky for you, we've concocted some delectable creations to help you decide what color Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro you should you buy.

Best Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro colorways

Most Galaxy Watch 5 colors look stunning

Samsung did a fantastic job upgrading the Watch 5 series over the Watch 4 lineup. The newer and better Watch 5 and 5 Pro are available in a plethora of colorways and band options. After settling on the size and variant that you'd like to acquire, it's time to choose what color Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro you would like to buy.

Our absolute favorite combination is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with a Silver case and an Extreme Sport Band in White/Black. Silver, black, and white are a trio of failsafe color options that go with almost everything. Not to mention, the Extreme Sport Band for the Watch 5 and 5 Pro is extremely comfortable, owing to its breathable holes.

As for the Watch 5's beefed up older brother, we're feeling particularly weak towards the B&W Golf Edition. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the only one of the two to come with a black case, and we all know that black is the only shade that can topple silver when it comes to versatility. Since you can swap out the bands on your Galaxy Watch anyway, put extra thought into the color of the case of your Watch 5 and 5 Pro.