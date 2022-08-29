What color Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are highly customizable thanks to Samsung's Bespoke Studio. You can choose the color of the case, the size of the display, and the design of the band too. With seemingly endless combinations available, it can be pretty time consuming and overwhelming to settle on a single colorway. Lucky for you, we've concocted some delectable creations to help you decide what color Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro you should you buy.
Best Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro colorways
Breathable design
The Silver Galaxy Watch 5 is the most versatile finish that you can choose, since it matches a wider variety of alternative Watch 5 bands. Pair it with a breathable Extreme Sport Band in White/Black, and you've got yourself a sporty and ergonomic wearable ready for adventure.
Blue me away
Silvery blue is a classy look for the Galaxy Watch 5. This sleek number can be customized with a matching Sapphire Sport Band at no extra cost. The Blue case is only available for the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5.
Graygreen copycat
Did you get the Z Fold 4 in the Graygreen colorway? Good news! You can get a similar ensemble for your Galaxy Watch 5 with lighter tones. Just make sure you opt for the Gray case and the Olive Sport Band when making your purchase.
Golfing buddy
Samsung's snazzy Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition features a black case with a white band. The band's black borders blend into the case in spectacular fashion, giving your wrist a dashing accessory that's right at home in the golf course.
Keeping it old school
Gray Titanium is a unique shade of gunmetal silver that looks fantastic with a tan leather band. Samsung dubs the shade "Camel," and offers it in its Hybrid Leather bands for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Built to endure
Just like the Watch 5 Pro, the Extreme Sport Band is built for rigorous use. The air holes keep your wrist aerated while working out or playing sports. What better to embody that active spirit than the Black/Red color combo paired with the Black Galaxy Watch 5 Pro case?
Most Galaxy Watch 5 colors look stunning
Samsung did a fantastic job upgrading the Watch 5 series over the Watch 4 lineup. The newer and better Watch 5 and 5 Pro are available in a plethora of colorways and band options. After settling on the size and variant that you'd like to acquire, it's time to choose what color Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro you would like to buy.
Our absolute favorite combination is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with a Silver case and an Extreme Sport Band in White/Black. Silver, black, and white are a trio of failsafe color options that go with almost everything. Not to mention, the Extreme Sport Band for the Watch 5 and 5 Pro is extremely comfortable, owing to its breathable holes.
As for the Watch 5's beefed up older brother, we're feeling particularly weak towards the B&W Golf Edition. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the only one of the two to come with a black case, and we all know that black is the only shade that can topple silver when it comes to versatility. Since you can swap out the bands on your Galaxy Watch anyway, put extra thought into the color of the case of your Watch 5 and 5 Pro.
