Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic are $80 off, and are still worth buying

It's likely that we'll see a small Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 next week since Samsung discounted the Galaxy Watch 4 by $50 during the deals event last year. But you can save even more by buying the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm, which is currently $80 off for both the Bluetooth model ($200) (opens in new tab) and the LTE model ($250) (opens in new tab). Compared to the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm, that'll save you $110 total.

We don't always recommend last-gen deals, no matter how cheap the devices are, because they're frequently a major downgrade compared to the newer device. But the Galaxy Watch 4 is still on our list of the best Android smartwatches to buy today because it hasn't lost a step.

Comparing the Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 4, the older model has the same processor and RAM for identical performance, 16GB of storage, 1.4-inch super AMOLED displays, Wear OS 3.5 software, and nearly all the same sensors — except for a skin temperature sensor that still isn't active in the Galaxy Watch 5 three months after launch. The newer watch does have a few upsides, but it doesn't have enough to make the year-old Galaxy Watch 4 any less appealing at this early Black Friday deal price.

You can also consider the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, also $80 off (opens in new tab) if you want the traditional Samsung watch look and the popular rotating bezel, which lets you quickly rotate through menu options with tactile feedback instead of relying on a finicky touch bezel. Since the Galaxy Watch 5 series abandoned the bezel for more sporty designs, this may be your last chance to get a Galaxy Watch that looks as good as it performs.

Although the Android smartwatch market has gotten more competitive recently, the Galaxy Watch 4 held the crown for the best available option for a year for a reason. It has a comprehensive health sensor suite and Samsung Health for fitness tracking, support for Google Assistant and Wear OS apps, and a stylishly large display. We don't know how much longer Samsung will sell it, but for now, Samsung has no reason not to sell such a reliable device. See our review (opens in new tab) for the full breakdown of its pros and cons.