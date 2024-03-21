This "beast of a smartwatch" just got a major 35% discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

There has been no shortage of excellent smartwatch deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, but one particularly compelling offer almost just slipped past my radar. Go pick up a TicWatch Pro 5 before the sale ends on March 25th and you'll save an outstanding 35% on your purchase, a discount that returns the watch to its lowest price ever.

TicWatch Pro 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BYS4KJV6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $349.99 $227.49 at Amazon The TicWatch Pro 5 is great for folks who love a big smartwatch, with a reliable Snapdragon processor, up to 80 hours of battery life, and a comprehensive suite of reliable health and fitness tracking technology. You also get the popular Essential Mode feature to conserve battery life and a Gorilla Glass construction with 5ATM/IP68 protection, basically ensuring that this watch will keep on ticking no matter where you are. Pick up the TicWatch Pro 5 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale and you'll get a straight 35% off. That's the biggest discount that the smartwatch has ever received from the retailer!

✅Recommended if: you want a big smartwatch with military-grade durability and outstanding battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you have small wrists; you want Google Assistant or the latest Wear OS updates.

As we described in our 4.5/5-star review, the TicWatch Pro 5 is "a beast of a smartwatch", combining excellent Wear OS performance with a clever design and battery life to stunning effect. There's a rotating crown with haptic feedback that is simply a joy to use, and the Pro's "Essential Mode" means that you'll still be able to utilize the watch's basic functions when it's low on juice. That feature alone could have earned the TicWatch Pro 5 a spot in our list of the best Android smartwatches, but the bulky frame and lack of Wear OS 4 integration have given us considerable pause.

Still, if you'd like a larger watch with multiple days of battery life and all of the software features you could ever need, the TicWatch Pro 5 is a great choice, especially when you pair it with a massive 35% discount.