The Pixel Watch 2 returns to a record low price, making Black Friday look like a joke
Other retailers should take note.
If you've been waiting for a big sale to pick up the Google Pixel Watch 2, you may want to change your plans — Amazon has suddenly dropped the price of the watch back down to $299.99, a return to the record low price that we saw briefly last month.
The "Best for Wear OS" Android smartwatch wasn't even this cheap during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, which makes you wonder how necessary these shopping events are nowadays. But hey, we're not complaining: the Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best wearables on the market, so we'll take whatever deals we can get.
Google Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi):
$349.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Head to Amazon for the Google Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) and you'll immediately save 14% on your purchase. That $50 discount may not seem like a lot, but it's actually the largest price drop that the top-rated wearable has ever received. A few other retailers appear to be matching this price, so if you don't want to shop at Amazon, take your pick.
Price tracker: Best Buy - $299.99 | Target - $299.99 | Google Store
For just $300, you're getting a gorgeously-designed wearable that boasts the latest in Wear OS technology, plus an excellent Snapdragon processor, loads of battery life, and all the health and fitness tracking features you could ever need. The purchase also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is a $60 value in its own right.
Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi):
$349.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Interested in saving even more? It's worth noting that the original Pixel Watch is also getting a major 43% discount on sites across the web, knocking the price down to a mere $199.99. That's a full $100 cheaper than the newer watch, and you're still getting great performance, reliable battery life, and a durable yet elegant design.
Sure, you're missing a few of the new health and fitness tracking features found on the Pixel Watch 2, but if you want to save some cash, the value here is unbeatable.
Price tracker: Best Buy - $199.99 | Target - $199.99
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.