The Pixel Watch 2 returns to a record low price, making Black Friday look like a joke

If you've been waiting for a big sale to pick up the Google Pixel Watch 2, you may want to change your plans — Amazon has suddenly dropped the price of the watch back down to $299.99, a return to the record low price that we saw briefly last month.

The "Best for Wear OS" Android smartwatch wasn't even this cheap during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, which makes you wonder how necessary these shopping events are nowadays. But hey, we're not complaining: the Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best wearables on the market, so we'll take whatever deals we can get.

Google Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon for the Google Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) and you'll immediately save 14% on your purchase. That $50 discount may not seem like a lot, but it's actually the largest price drop that the top-rated wearable has ever received. A few other retailers appear to be matching this price, so if you don't want to shop at Amazon, take your pick. Price tracker: Best Buy - $299.99 | Target - $299.99 | Google Store

For just $300, you're getting a gorgeously-designed wearable that boasts the latest in Wear OS technology, plus an excellent Snapdragon processor, loads of battery life, and all the health and fitness tracking features you could ever need. The purchase also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is a $60 value in its own right.