The Galaxy Watch 4 gets new Samsung Health improvements in a new update

What you need to know

Samsung has rolled out a new update for the Galaxy Watch 4.

The smartwatch picks up new Samsung Health improvements.

The update also includes better system stability and reliability.

Samsung has been consistent in rolling out security patches for the Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab) on a bi-monthly basis, and it's not about to change that anytime soon. The company has started pushing a new update for one of the best Android smartwatches (opens in new tab) on the market.

The most recent update (opens in new tab) includes an improved Samsung Health function, though the firm fell short of providing specifics about this improvement. The March 2022 security patch is also in tow.

In addition, Samsung has thrown improved system stability and reliability into the mix, as is customary.

Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 update packs fewer changes than the previous release, which arrived in February. That update included quite a plethora of new features, including new watch faces designed to match the Samsung Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) series. There were additional customization options as well.

While the new update may seem a bit scanty, it demonstrates Samsung's commitment to keeping its smartwatches up to date with the latest security patches and features, just as it does for its best Android phones (opens in new tab).

The update weighs in at 356.99MB (via XDA Developers (opens in new tab)) and comes with firmware version R870XXU1FVC8. For the time being, it appears to be live for Galaxy Watch 4 owners based in the U.S., with other regions expected to get it in the coming days.

To manually check for the update, you can navigate to the Galaxy Wearable app, go to Watch Settings, and then tap the Watch software update button.