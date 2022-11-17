The Fitbit Ace 3 is the perfect fitness tracker for kids and is already on sale for Black Friday

When it comes to fitness trackers, one of the most well-known and trusted brands is Fitbit. While most of this notariaty is for its product-line for grown-ups, there's also an excellent option for kids called the Ace. The latest model in the lineup is the Fitbit Ace 3 and we've found it on sale at multiple retailers for only $50! This is a fantastic gift to help kids be excited about staying active with fun themes and styles.

When we reviewed the Fitbit Ace 3, we found a lot to like about it. For starters, it is designed for children ages 6 - 12. The band is comfortable and is available in multiple styles. There are even fun characters like Minions available. But if you have a child that likes their accessories to change with their clothing style, there are plenty of excellent Fitbit Ace 3 bands you can pick up too.

The Ace 3 is rated for eight days of battery life between charges, so you won't have to worry about daily trips to the charger. The colorful screen is large enough that reading the time, step count, and more won't be difficult for kids. Speaking of tracking stuff, your child can even track their sleep when they wear the Ace 3 to bed.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Of course, if kids wear it on their adventures, it'll have to be durable. The silicone band helps protect the device, and the rest of the device is designed to be able to withstand plenty of bumps. Water won't bother it either since it's rated for up to 50 meters.

If your child is using a smartphone, you can even download the Fitbit app to their device and put it into a unique Kid View, so it puts the relevant info front and center and keeps parent-specific settings locked away.

There are a lot of really great smartwatches for kids, and the Fitbit Ace 3 is one of them. Once you've secured this deal, don't forget to head to our live blog, where we're keeping up with all of the best deals.