Here are all the smartwatches that can use ChatGPT
Create a travel itinerary or get help writing an email, all from your wearable.
AI language models have never been more popular thanks to OpenAI's wildly successful ChatGPT. Modern technology and clever ports have made it possible for you to use the chatty AI right off of your wrist, as long as you have a compatible smartwatch.
Essentially any smartwatch that runs Wear OS 2 can use ChatGPT. As for Apple's wearables, you can access the AI as long as you have the Apple Watch Series 4 or a newer variant.
Unsure whether your Wear OS or watchOS wearable can use ChatGPT? Just check whether you can find your smartwatch in the list of compatible devices below. We've rounded up all the smartwatches that can use ChatGPT right here for your perusal.
Apple
- Apple Watch Ultra
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch SE 2
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch SE
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch Series 4
ASUS
- ZenWatch 3
- ZenWatch 2
Fossil
- Fossil Gen 6 / Gen 6 Wellness Edition
- Fossil Gen 5 / 5E
- Fossil Gen 4
- Fossil Gen 3
- Pixel Watch
Huawei
- Huawei Watch 2 Classic
- Huawei Watch 2
- Huawei Watch
Kate Spade New York
- Scallop 2
LG
- LG Watch W7
- LG Watch Sport
- LG Watch Style
- LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition
- LG Watch Urbane
- LG G Watch R
Louis Vuitton
- Tambour Horizon (2019)
- Tambour Horizon (2017)
Michael Kors
- Michael Kors Gen 6
- Michael Kors Gen 5E
- Michael Kors Gen 5
- Michael Kors Access
Mobvoi
- TicWatch E3
- TicWatch Pro 3 / Pro 3 Ultra
- TicWatch C2+
- TicWatch E2
- TicWatch S2
- TicWatch C2
- TicWatch Pro / Pro 4G
- TicWatch S
- TicWatch E
Montblanc
- Montblanc Summit 3
- Montblanc Summit Lite
- Montblanc Summit 2 / Summit 2+
- Montblanc Summit
Motorola
- Moto 360 (3rd generation, 2020)
- Moto 360 Sport
- Moto 360 (2nd generation, 2015)
New Balance
- New Balance RunIQ
Nixon
- Nixon Mission
OPPO
- OPPO Watch 3 / Watch 3 Pro
- OPPO Watch 2
- OPPO Watch
Polar
- Polar M600
Samsung
- Galaxy Watch 5 / 5 Pro
- Galaxy Watch 4 / 4 Classic
Skagen
- Skagen Falster Gen 6
- Skagen Falster 3
- Skagen Falster 2
Suunto
- Suunto 7
TAG Heuer
- TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4
- TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45
- TAG Heuer Connected
ZTE
- ZTE Quartz
Chitchat with the hottest AI model on your wearable
While OpenAI hasn't rolled out an official Wear OS app or watchOS app for ChatGPT, it's relatively easy to install it on your wearable of choice. Both platforms have fantastic ports for the AI that are readily available.
You need to have a Wear OS smartwatch running Wear OS 2 or higher to access the ChatGPT app. Happily, this includes many of the older models from brands that have gone defunct or simply pulled out of the smartwatch market. Whether you're still hanging on to your ancient LG Watch Sport or you just upgraded to the swanky Google Pixel Watch, you can install ChapGPT on your smartwatch.
Once you've made sure that your Wear OS device is powered by Wear OS 2 or Wear OS 3, you can proceed to install the ChatGPT app. We have an in-depth guide that teaches you how to put ChatGPT on a Galaxy Watch, Pixel Watch, or any other Wear OS device. You need to install the WearGPT app from your watch's Play Store first, and then follow the rest of the instructions from our guide.
On the other hand, Apple Watch users need to take a different route. If you've got the Apple Watch Series 4 or later models, you can use ChatGPT on your watchOS device. Simply head to the Apple App Store and download the Petey app. Unfortunately, watchOS users need to pay to get ChatGPT on their smartwatches. Petey costs $4.99 for the base version of the app. If you want to access GPT-4, you'll need to shell out some more dough.
To learn how to get ChatGPT on your Apple Watch and how to use it, read this excellent explainer from iMore.
The wearable marketplace is constantly growing. To keep you well informed, we'll update this list periodically to add all the latest compatible smartwatches.
