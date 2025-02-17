Savings time! Our favorite budget smartwatch is now 25% OFF at Amazon for Presidents' Day

Good Android smartwatch deals only come along every so often, and this one's a solid discount on an already-affordable watch.

For Presidents' Day, Amazon has knocked 25% off the Amazfit Balance smartwatch, offering a $50 discount off the normal price. We love the versatile Amazfit Balance for its impressive two-week battery life, its inclusion of dual-band GPS support, and the large, bright AMOLED display. Plus, it includes support for Bluetooth calling, Alexa, and onboard music storage, along with a wide range of health insight and workout features.

Amazfit Balance Smartwatch (46mm): $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon for Presidents' Day For a limited time, you can get 20% off the price of the Amazfit Balance for Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. This smartwatch offers a good-looking AMOLED display, a whopping two-week battery life, and a comfortable, lightweight build. It also includes NFC, dual-band GPS monitoring, and a pretty solid selection of apps.

✅Recommended if: smartwatch battery life is important to you; you're looking for something with a large, bright and easy-to-use display; you want a watch with Bluetooth calling as well as a speaker and microphone.

❌Skip this deal if: you need an LTE-capable smartwatch; pedometer accuracy is a priority for you; you're looking for a watch with more widespread third-party app support.

The Amazfit Balance is our top pick for the best budget Android smartwatch, making it an even better pick when it goes on sale. Users love its incredible two-week-long battery, as well as its 1.5-inch AMOLED display, which remains bright enough to use in the sun.

It also features dual-band GPS, fitness and health training programs, NFC, and useful AI features including Zepp Coach, which you can use to intuitively develop your own workout programs. Additionally, the Balance includes Bluetooth calling and a microphone and speaker, along with support for Amazon's Alexa.

While it does feature a decent selection of apps, the best third-party app support will probably still come with a Wear OS watch. However, the Amazfit Balance is hard to beat for casual users, offering almost everything they may need in a modern smartwatch.