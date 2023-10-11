Save $170 on the Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch with this Prime Day deal

Looking to upgrade your smartwatch or get a premium one for a special someone on your holiday shopping list? The Amazon Prime Day Big Day Deals event, taking place October 10 and 11, has plenty of them on sale with deep discounts. The Garmin Forerunner 945 is a fantastic deal, down from its list price of $499.99 to $329.99, representing a saving of $170, or 34 percent off the regular cost.

What is the Garmin Forerunner 945? It’s not a new smartwatch: it has been around since 2019. But it remains one of the popular models in the brand’s ever-expanding line-up of smartwatches for serious athletes and those who want to stay on top of their health and wellness. As part of the Forerunner line, it will be especially appealing to runners. So if you are training for a 5K or know someone who is, this is a solid watch to consider.

In her review, Android Central’s Courtney Lynch loved the advanced training metrics, built-in GPS for tracking runs without your phone (because who needs the extra weight when you’re trying to beat your best time?), full-color mapping, especially useful when running through unfamiliar terrain, and other activity and sleep tracking. There’s also added bonus features like Garmin Pay and on-board music storage (so you can connect it right to your Bluetooth earbuds without a phone needed).

Run, don’t walk to grab this killer deal on a top running smartwatch

Garmin Forerunner 945: $499.99 $329.99 at Amazon If you’re a serious runner, you’re thinking about getting into running, or you have just started to train hoping you might be able to join the 5K in your area next summer, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is a solid smartwatch to consider. And with this Prime Big Deal Days discount you’re saving a bundle. The watch has been discounted before, but never as much as this.

A higher end running watch in Garmin’s line, the Forerunner 945 isn’t going to win any style awards. But if you’re looking for function above all else and a smartwatch that screams “I’m serious about running,” this is it. One of its best features, says Lynch, is the battery that can last a full two weeks per charge, or up to 36 hours when running continuous GPS (10 with music as well).

If you love buttons along with a touchscreen, this one has five in all for navigating menus, ideal for those with bigger hands and thicker fingers who find manipulating a small touchscreen challenging. Like the latest premium smartwatches, this one has safety features, too, like incident detection through the Garmin Connect app, which will send your location to emergency contacts if necessary. There’s even LiveTrack location tracking that can help determine exactly where you are should you require assistance.

This might be a smartwatch you only wear while running, swapping it out for something smaller, lighter, and simpler looking for the rest of the day (Garmin has plenty other option that fit the bill, including many other models on sale for October Prime Day, too). But if you love the athletic, rugged look, you might be happy to sport this watch on your wrist 24/7. Lynch concludes that if you have the money to spend, the Garmin Forerunner 245 is worth the price of entry. With this deep discount, that’s even more so.

