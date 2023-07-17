Feast your eyes on these Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 renders ahead of launch

What you need to know

High-resolution renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic have been leaked, giving us a detailed look at their design elements.

The renders are not official, as Samsung's next major event is still a week away, but they're pretty consistent with what the rumor mill has been saying about the upcoming smartwatch series.

Samsung is set to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, during which the company's next-gen foldable phones and other devices are expected to make their debut as well.

Just a little over a week prior to Samsung's big day next week, a massive leak has spilled the beans on the Galaxy Watch 6 series yet again, this time treating us to an extensive catalog of renders showcasing the smartwatch in all its glory.

The renders come courtesy of prolific leaker SnoopyTech, as spotted by Android Authority. While they are by no means official, the details and sophistication of these images are so plausible that we have no reason to doubt them.

After being spotted on the wrist of South Korean professional footballer Son Heung-min at Incheon International Airport last week, we finally have our best look yet at the wearable devices. As we've seen in previous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is likely to mark the return of a much-awaited feature, namely the rotating bezel.

The physical rotating bezel was missing from last year's Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, so its return should excite quite a considerable number of Galaxy fans. You can feast your eyes on the full catalog via this Imgur link.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SnoopyTech / Imgur) (Image credit: SnoopyTech / Imgur) (Image credit: SnoopyTech / Imgur)

According to the leaked renders, Samsung will most likely unveil the 40mm and 44mm models of the Galaxy Watch 6. Meanwhile, the Classic variant is said to ship in 43mm and 47mm variants. If this is accurate, we might see the largest Samsung smartwatch we've seen in recent times.

As is always the case with Samsung's smartwatch line, the right side of the device includes two buttons. The Watch 6 Classic also appears to have its bezel raised around the central display, like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

With Samsung's next family of Galaxy devices just around the corner, it almost feels like these past rumors have left nothing to the imagination. That said, there's still a lot to anticipate in next week's major event on the software and hardware fronts.