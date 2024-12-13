Samsung tipped to expand its Galaxy Ring size selection in January

What you need to know

Rumors claim Samsung is preparing to introduce new extra Galaxy Ring sizes, 14 and 15, next year in January.

There is speculation that these larger sizes could feature "slightly" large batteries, but that remains to be seen.

A Galaxy Ring 2 patent suggests it could deliver a flexible internal structure and other rumors purport a longer battery life and a thinner profile.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring finds itself wrapped in a new rumor that claims there could be more of it on the way.

The rumors surfaced on X through a post by Max Jambor who claims Samsung is planning to introduce new ring size options (via SamMobile). Supposedly, the tipster discovered internal model numbers for these extra sizes: SM-Q514 and SM-Q515. Jambor claims that these model names are for Galaxy Ring sizes 14 and 15, respectively.

Both sizes weigh roughly 3.2 grams and with a diameter of ~23mm and ~23.8mm.

More importantly, Jambor states an announcement of these Galaxy Ring sizes could occur sometime in January alongside its market availability.

What's more, the publication speculates that these two extra Galaxy Rings could provide even larger batteries. Currently, the Galaxy Ring is available in U.S. sizes ranging from five to 13. This affects its battery as the smallest size sees an 18mAh battery capacity while the 13 variant features a 23.5mAh capacity. Jambor didn't allude to any such changes; however, there could be a chance that the size 14 and 15 rings grab a slightly larger battery.

New sizes will finally be available in January!Size 14 (SM-Q514): 3.2g, 23 mm inner diameter Size 15 (SM-Q515): 3.2g, 23,8 mm inner diameter https://t.co/GSyK3iFLaLDecember 13, 2024

This isn't the first time Jambor has alleged an expansion in Samsung's Galaxy Ring size selection. In September, a post claimed that the Korean OEM was creating additional sizes — 14 and 15 — but that they would debut in "the coming weeks." It seems things have changed as nothing launched in October nor in November and with us in December, it seems Samsung set its sights on the new year.

Curiously, this extra Galaxy Ring selection could line up with the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked, rumored for January. Next month is expected to host the unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series. Perhaps, if the Galaxy Ring does make a quick appearance, it will be to announce the availability of these additional sizes.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The O.G. smart ring has been relatively quiet as all eyes have been on its next iteration, the Galaxy Ring 2, as rumors suggest a resizing function. A patent discovered in October claims the next Galaxy Ring could offer a "resizing structure" via its flexible internals that will only require Samsung to create one (outer) ring. The band would expand depending on the size of the user's finger for a comfortable fit.

Elsewhere, rumors claim the Galaxy Ring 2 could receive an increased battery life and a thinner profile.