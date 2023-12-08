Samsung's new fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3, is one step closer to launch
The long-rumored fitness tracker passed through its Bluetooth SIG certification, setting the stage for an early 2024 release.
What you need to know
- A Bluetooth SIG listing confirms a new Samsung fitness tracker called the "Samsung Galaxy Fit3" is coming.
- The fitness band will use Bluetooth 5.3, the latest standard.
- Previous leaks have shown the Galaxy Fit 3 will have a wider AMOLED display and a larger battery than the Fit 2.
It's been over three years since the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 tracker launched, but fans of the tiny tracker won't have to wait too long for a replacement. Samsung has submitted the "Galaxy Fit3" for Bluetooth SIG certification, confirming its name (and existence).
The Bluetooth SIG listing (spotted by Android Authority) states that the Galaxy Fit 3 will use Bluetooth 5.3. Many fitness trackers use an older standard, including the Fitbit Charge 6 (5.0), making this a welcome surprise. The 5.3 standard generally offers faster connectivity while using less battery life.
The listing also confirms its model number — SM-R390 — which is the same number found in its apparent BIS and TUV Rheinland certifications in November. Those pages suggested that the Galaxy Fit 3 will have a 200mAh battery, 41mAh larger than the Fit 2's, and a 5W charging speed.
The extra battery life will likely go towards powering the wider AMOLED display. Leaked renders of the tracker, shown below, give a glimpse of the squircle design, side button, and apparent microphone support.
Korean news site Asia Economy claimed earlier this week that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Fit 3 in the first half of 2024, at twice the price of the Galaxy Fit 2.
While the Galaxy S24 launch — allegedly scheduled for mid-January — could be a candidate for a simultaneous Fit 3 launch, the Korean site quotes a Samsung official as saying "That is not very likely." It may not want to muddle its biggest phone event of the year with a cheap tracker.
Still, Samsung apparently has gotten plenty of requests for an update from Galaxy Fit 2 owners. Leaker Revegnus claimed on X that Samsung hopes to sell one million Fit 3 trackers. Its launch should come well before the Galaxy Watch 7 release next summer.
As for pricing, the Galaxy Fit 2 cost KRW 49,500, or $59 in the U.S.; with regional differences and inflation, the Galaxy Fit 3 could cost at or above $100, putting it well above your typical Xiaomi or Amazfit fitness tracker but below the Fitbit Charge 6.
Michael is Android Central's resident expert on fitness tech and wearables, with an enthusiast's love of VR tech on the side. After years freelancing for Techradar, Wareable, Windows Central, Digital Trends, and other sites on a variety of tech topics, AC has given him the chance to really dive into the topics he's passionate about. He's also a semi-reformed Apple-to-Android user who loves D&D, Star Wars, and Lord of the Rings.
For wearables, Michael has tested dozens of smartwatches from Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, Apple, COROS, Polar, Amazfit, and other brands, and will always focus on recommending the best product over the best brand. He's also completed marathons like NYC, SF, Marine Corps, Big Sur, and California International — though he's still trying to break that 4-hour barrier.
