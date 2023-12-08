Samsung's new fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3, is one step closer to launch

The update to the Galaxy Fit 2 (above) is coming soon.

What you need to know

A Bluetooth SIG listing confirms a new Samsung fitness tracker called the "Samsung Galaxy Fit3" is coming.

The fitness band will use Bluetooth 5.3, the latest standard.

Previous leaks have shown the Galaxy Fit 3 will have a wider AMOLED display and a larger battery than the Fit 2.

It's been over three years since the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 tracker launched, but fans of the tiny tracker won't have to wait too long for a replacement. Samsung has submitted the "Galaxy Fit3" for Bluetooth SIG certification, confirming its name (and existence).

The Bluetooth SIG listing (spotted by Android Authority) states that the Galaxy Fit 3 will use Bluetooth 5.3. Many fitness trackers use an older standard, including the Fitbit Charge 6 (5.0), making this a welcome surprise. The 5.3 standard generally offers faster connectivity while using less battery life.

The listing also confirms its model number — SM-R390 — which is the same number found in its apparent BIS and TUV Rheinland certifications in November. Those pages suggested that the Galaxy Fit 3 will have a 200mAh battery, 41mAh larger than the Fit 2's, and a 5W charging speed.

The extra battery life will likely go towards powering the wider AMOLED display. Leaked renders of the tracker, shown below, give a glimpse of the squircle design, side button, and apparent microphone support.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Windows Report) (Image credit: Windows Report) (Image credit: Windows Report)

Korean news site Asia Economy claimed earlier this week that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Fit 3 in the first half of 2024, at twice the price of the Galaxy Fit 2.

While the Galaxy S24 launch — allegedly scheduled for mid-January — could be a candidate for a simultaneous Fit 3 launch, the Korean site quotes a Samsung official as saying "That is not very likely." It may not want to muddle its biggest phone event of the year with a cheap tracker.

Still, Samsung apparently has gotten plenty of requests for an update from Galaxy Fit 2 owners. Leaker Revegnus claimed on X that Samsung hopes to sell one million Fit 3 trackers. Its launch should come well before the Galaxy Watch 7 release next summer.

As for pricing, the Galaxy Fit 2 cost KRW 49,500, or $59 in the U.S.; with regional differences and inflation, the Galaxy Fit 3 could cost at or above $100, putting it well above your typical Xiaomi or Amazfit fitness tracker but below the Fitbit Charge 6.