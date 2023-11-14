Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 certifications hint at a larger battery than its predecessor

What you need to know

BIS and TUV Rheinland certifications for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 reveal key details, including model number, potential India launch, and some specifications.

The TUV Rheinland certification reveals a 200mAh battery for the fitness tracker, a significant upgrade from the Galaxy Fit 2, along with 5W charging support.

Speculation includes a rose gold color option, GPS integration, Android OS possibility, and the potential for built-in storage with stand-alone music playback.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker is poised to offer significant improvements over its predecessor, as revealed by recent certifications.

As per the TUV Rheinland certification, the Galaxy Fit 3 is rolling in with a 200mAh battery, a notable 41mAh increase compared to the Galaxy Fit 2 (via MySmartPrice). Charging-wise, it's cruising with 5W, which is pretty standard for this kind of fitness tracker.

According to the BIS certification, the Galaxy Fit 3 is rocking the model number SM-R390. With the Bureau of Indian Standards certification under its belt, the Fit 3 is gearing up for an imminent launch in India.

That's the lowdown from both the BIS and TUV Rheinland certifications on the incoming fitness tracker. With this information coming to light, it's safe to say that the Galaxy Fit 3 is almost here.

These certifications came into play not long after leaked renders spilled the beans on the Galaxy Fit 3. The renders revealed details about a right-side button, a heart rate sensor, and straps you can't swap out.

From the sneak peek in the leaked designs, it seems the Galaxy Fit 3 is rocking an AMOLED display. Word on the street is that it might ditch the straightforward OS seen in the Galaxy Fit 2 and switch things up with an Android-based Wear OS.

Rumor has it that Samsung might jazz up this fitness tracker with GPS, a feature missing in the earlier models. The rumor mill is also buzzing with the idea that the Fit 3 might pack built-in storage and support stand-alone music playback.

Earlier leaks teased a possible debut of the Galaxy Fit 3 in a rose gold color option, but there has been no official word yet.