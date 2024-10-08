Pixel Watch 'fully charged' notifications are finally rolling out widely

What you need to know

The "Pixel Watch fully charged" notification was first launched with the Pixel Watch 2 last year to signal when the watch is ready to unplug.

Initially, not everyone received the notifications, but they're now reaching a broader audience.

A recent server-side update seems to have expanded access to the notifications, which serve as a helpful reminder to return the watch to the dock after charging.

More Pixel Watch users are now getting handy notifications on their smartphones, letting them know when their watch is fully charged.

First introduced with the Pixel Watch 2 last year, the “Fully charged” notifications are meant to let users know when their smartwatch is fully charged and ready to be unplugged.

Initially, though, not everyone got the Pixel Watch fully charged notification, but it’s now reaching more users. A Reddit user recently spotted the alert on their Pixel 9 Pro XL when their Pixel Watch 3 hit full charge, showing the feature is rolling out to a wider audience (via 9to5Google).

A recent server-side update appears to have widened access to the notification for more users. While it doesn’t ask you to take your watch off the charger right away, it's a handy reminder to return your watch to the dock when it’s fully charged.

Multiple users are reporting that the 'Pixel Watch fully charged' notification is showing up on their devices. Since the Pixel Watch works with a wide range of Android phones, you don’t need a Pixel phone to get this alert.

Even with more users getting the feature notification lately, Google hasn’t made any official announcements about this feature yet.

Soon after the first sightings of the notification late last year, a few users said they’d been getting these alerts until early 2024, when the feature seemed to disappear for a while.

The Pixel Watch isn’t the first smartwatch lineup to have a fully charged notification. Apple has had a similar feature for Apple Watch users for years. With so many smartwatch users expecting this kind of alert, it’s a bit surprising that Google took its time to launch it, even if they did it under the radar.