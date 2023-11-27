Cyber Monday will FINALLY let me replace the Oura Ring I lost 👀

Smart rings still haven't exactly taken off, but Oura seems determined to get one on every finger. That's why it's not too surprising to see such an attractive Cyber Monday sale for Oura's various styles, and you don't even have to wait for it to ship to you if you're close to a Best Buy. And it's good news for me since I lost mine.

The Oura Ring starts at $299 and goes up to a whopping $549, depending on the style you get. But for Cyber Monday, Oura is offering as much as $100 off, meaning you can pick up this amazing smart ring for as little as $269 for the silver or black Heritage style or $449 for the Rose Gold Horizon style.

Oura Ring Gen 3: $299 From $269 at Best Buy This little ring backs a punch, stuffed with plenty of health and fitness sensors that will help you make the most of your day by taking all your metrics into account. It has some of the best sleep tracking on the market and even has automatic activity detection, and it can be yours for as little as $269 on Cyber Monday. It's also HSA/HRA/FSA eligible, which is also great for anyone interested in buying one.

The Oura Ring may not look like much, but this little ring is about as powerful as an Android smartwatch or fitness tracker. Stuffed into this small device is a bevy of sensors and tech that will help you keep track of your health and fitness. You can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen, and body temperature, track your sleep, menstrual cycles, and various activities while lasting about a week per charge. That's pretty impressive for such a small device.

The companion app also does a good job taking that information and informing you of your "readiness" for the day. If you worked out too much the day before and didn't get much rest, the app might tell you to take it easy. As someone who tends to overdo it at the gym, this is particularly helpful.

And in my use, I'm thoroughly impressed by the automatic activity tracking on this thing. It does a good job tracking things like runs and bike rides without you having to do anything. I was quite surprised to leave a party one night, and I got a ping on my phone asking, "Were you dancing?" I will forever be amazed at that.

That's why I can't wait to get another Oura Ring (and not lose it this time), and you should definitely get one, too.