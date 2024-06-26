Our favorite Android smartwatch (for now) just got hit with an $82 discount at Walmart — but how long will it last?

Good Samsung watch deals are often few and far between, so if you're in the market, this might be your chance. Walmart has temporarily cut $82 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, our favorite Android smartwatch that's available today. The Galaxy Watch 6 comes with user-friendly Wear OS performance, blazingly fast charging speeds, and a bright, beautiful display that users love. The Watch 6 also has an improved capacitive bezel, personalized HR zones, and useful health features like passive AFib detection.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299.99 $217.88 at Walmart Until the Galaxy Watch 7 arrives, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is perhaps the best Android watch out there, in no small part due to its large, aesthetically pleasing screen and minimal design. Walmart cutting $82 off the price of the Watch 6 almost brings it down to the prices of prior-generation Samsung watches. Going with the Watch 6 instead of past generations will net you better performance, an improved capacitive bezel, and an enlarged display, so it's easy to consider upgrading with this big of a price cut. Price comparison: Best Buy - $269.99 | Amazon - $234.99

✅Recommended if: battery charging speeds are a major priority for you when it comes to a smartwatch; you want a premium smartwatch at a discount price; you're looking for a watch with a large, easy-to-read display.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a smartwatch that's especially long-lasting; you want to wait for the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 7; you'd rather get a smartwatch that's even cheaper than what this deal can offer.

There's more than one reason why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the best smartwatch on the market today, but the speedy performance and good-looking display certainly help lead the charge. The Watch 6 also features the easy-to-use Wear OS, and it tends to be compatible with a wide range of smartphone brands.

If you want industry-leading battery life, you might want to consider the OnePlus Watch 2 instead. The Watch 6 has also been called out for some occasionally inaccurate GPS mapping, so many folks are waiting to see what the Galaxy Watch 7 offers when it's presumably revealed next month. In any case, if you're in the market for a great smartwatch at a great price, this is a certifiably good deal.